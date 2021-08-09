Fall EMS Classes planned in Tioga County

The community knows how important Emergency Medical Services are to our community, as well as our volunteers that sacrifice their time helping others.

The Tioga County Office of Emergency Services recently announced the fall schedule for EMS courses.

Registration will be held on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m. for Basic – Emergency Medical Technician Course. Classes will meet on Monday and Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., and on several Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

NYS final practical skills will be held on Monday, Dec. 6, and the NYS final written exam will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16.

An Emergency Medical Technician – Refresher Course will take place with registration held on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m. Classes will meet on Monday and Thursday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and on several Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As with the Basic Course, NYS final practical skills will be held on Monday, Dec. 6, and the NYS final written exam will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Courses will take place at the Tioga County EMS Training Center, located at 103 Corporate Dr. in Owego. The instructor is Paul Cole, EMT.

Students are responsible for their own textbook. You can purchase one or borrow from other squad members, if possible. The book is Emergency Care, 13th Edition by Daniel Limmer, Michael F. O’Keefe, Edward T. Dickinson, Harvey Grant, Bob Murray, and J. David Bergeron. Pub. Date: Feb. 11, 2015 by Pearson.

There will be a minimum registration requirement for all class levels. Application deadline is the start date of the course, as long as space remains. These courses are fully state-funded (tuition-free) for those with current, active volunteer, or paid affiliations with organizations having NYS EMS agency codes.

To pre-register for classes, contact the Tioga County Office of Emergency Services Training Center at (607) 687-8466, or email to tcfire@tiogacountyny.gov. Preregistration is required for all courses.