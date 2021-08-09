The Tioga County Fair begins this week

After an abbreviated county fair last year, due to the pandemic, the Tioga County Fair Board is ready to bring back all of the thrills and excitement that fair fans have grown to love over the years.

This year’s fair, which is once again offering an all-inclusive gate pass of $10, will take place Tuesday, Aug. 10 through Saturday, Aug. 14. Harness Racing will take place on the track on Monday, Aug. 9, and admission to the fair is free that day.

The carnival rides open on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 4 p.m., and then again each day at 2 p.m. except for Saturday, Aug. 14, when they will start up at noon.

Throughout the week guests will experience demolition derby and rodeo action, with the derbies taking place Aug. 11 and 13, and the rodeo taking center stage at the grandstands on Aug. 10 at 7 p.m.

There will be live music and fireworks at the grandstand on Thursday evening with fan favorite Wreckless Marci; the Outlaw Pulling Series will present the Outlaw Pullers Truck and Tractor Pulls on Saturday; there will be 4-H displays throughout the week and, of course, the food booth and dairy bar; Gillette Rides and the Midway will offer carnival rides, fair food and games; and a Lumberjack competition and a car show are set for Saturday.

Be sure to check out the Tioga County Fair Guide that is included as an insert in this week’s print edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press. There, you will find detailed schedules and more information on the attractions offered at this year’s fair.

Tioga County’s Fair Board has worked diligently since the end of the last normal fair held in 2019 to bring it back to the community. Last year, in an effort to present something to the community, a food fair drive-thru was offered where guests were able to grab a funnel cake or two and reminisce about the days before the pandemic arrived.

Now, and following CDC guidelines for outdoor events, the Tioga County Fair will offer all of the thrills and fun that it has presented over the years.

To learn more about the fair, visit www.tiogacofair.com or you can follow Tioga County Fair, Owego NY on Facebook.