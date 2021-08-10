All inclusive price returns once again to the fair!

Anticipation is building for this year’s Tioga County Fair, set for Aug. 10-14 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds; especially since last year offered only a downsized version with fair food only, and social distancing and lockdowns were in full effect.

But 2021 is a new year, and residents are ready to return to the fair. Doing so will be affordable as well, with an all-inclusive $10 gate pass this year. The admission price includes rides, grandstand shows, and all of the attractions.

Returning this year is Gillette Shows for the carnival. Rides open today, Aug. 10 at 4 p.m. They open again each day at 2 p.m. except for Saturday, Aug. 14, when they will start up at noon.

You can view the full schedule of events by visiting www.tiogacofair.com.