‘When Life Gives You Art’ – A solo exhibition by Susan Lee Camin

Susan Lee Camin’s solo exhibition, When Life Gives You Art, will open during Owego’s First Friday on Aug. 6, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Tioga Arts Council, located at 179 Front St. in Owego.

As a recently retired Owego Free Academy Art Teacher, Camin reflects back on a life filled with art and creativity.

The exhibition will open during Owego’s First Friday, but there will be no formal reception. Since TAC has a small space, all visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing while in the gallery on opening night.

After opening night, When Life Gives You Art will be on display at TAC from Aug. 7 through Aug. 28, and will be open to visitors Wednesday through Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information, you can contact TAC by calling (607) 687-0785.