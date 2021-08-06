Gallery Forty-One announces their guest artist for August and September

A long time fixture in the local arts scene, Michael Husted of Owego is a painter, sculptor, and a Master Bench Jeweler. Many know him as the jewelry designer at Van Horn Jewelers in Owego.

Husted feels that the creative process in designing and building custom jewelry is enhanced by his interest in the other art forms. The freedom allowed in making art for the sheer pleasure of it is a nice counter balance to the demanding precision required by commercial jewelry making.

The paintings in this new show at Gallery 41 are recent efforts that are examples of his interest in creating works that explore non-representative images that are evocative and might stir interest from the viewers.

Michael’s exhibit is called “Abstractika”, and you’ll find pieces such as “Leitmotif” and “Bagatelle” in the exhibit room. Enjoy a leisurely amble through the shop and see what catches your eye!

Gallery Forty-One is located at 41 Lake St. in Owego. Gallery hours are the 1st and 3rd Sundays of the month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the 1st three Mondays of August from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the last two Mondays of September from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information can be found at www.galleryfortyone.com; on Facebook and Instagram at www.facebook.com/Gallery41Owego and www.instagram.com/gallery41owego, or you can call them at (607) 687-2876 during business hours.