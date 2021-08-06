Music returns to the Black Cat Gallery for Owego’s First Friday

The Black Cat Gallery will be bringing music to the gallery on Aug. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. and during Owego’s First Friday.

Robert Heinrich will be playing guitar and singing songs ranging from rock and roll, folk, country, and the blues. Robert’s songs tell the stories of the road, 60 years of songs about who we are and where we are going.

The gallery’s featured artist is Chris Knickerbocker, assemblage artist, with her creations of “reincarnated art and decor” that tell an interesting story. Using found objects created into clever new arts-forms, the pieces that Chris builds and assembles tell a story of the past, and now live on to tell a new story.

Chris is featured in the Fall 2021 issue of “Where Women Create”, and you can find issues of the magazine and can purchase Chris’s art creations at the Black Cat Gallery, located on Front Street in Owego.

Follow “Where Women Create” to celebrate the wonderful women creating joy in Owego at www.facebook.com/owegonywherewomencreate.

For more information on the Black Cat Gallery, you can find them on Facbook and Instagram, or visit www.blackcatgalleryowego.com.