The 2021 Tioga County Fair is Back next week and better than Ever

The Tioga County Fair returns next week after a yearlong absence. Owego’s Marvin Park will once again welcome fair goers from around the county and state for a week of rides and events. The fair will run from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14. The festivities will start at 10 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony alongside the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce.

On Aug. 10, at 7 p.m., the Tioga County fair will host the Painted Pony Championship Rodeo. It is a fully-sanctioned professional points-bearing rodeo with bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, ladies breakaway roping, ladies barrel racing, team roping, and the main event – bull riding. The rodeo is a must see because the participants are competing for national rankings. The Painted Pony Championship is a $50 dollar value, which is included in the $10 fair admission fee. If interested, guests should arrival early to get good seats.

On Aug. 11 and the 13 at 7 p.m., the fair will host the much-anticipated Demolition Derby. The derby has been a fair goers favorite for many years now, and will include car smashing and bashing that fans of the derby have come to love.

Aug. 12 will welcome Wreckless Marci play in front of the grandstands. Tim Ruffo will open the show at 6 p.m., with Wreckless Marci to follow at 7 p.m. At the conclusion of the band’s performance, the fair will host a fireworks show, presented by American Fireworks.

On the last day of the fair, there will be a Lumberjack Festival. It will include axe throwing, and chainsaw competitions. The event will exhibit the skills of professional lumberjacks from the area.

Besides the main events, the fair will include exciting Gillette Family Carnival rides that will keep every thrill seeker entertained. After getting dizzy on a scrambler or high on the Ferris Wheel, fairgoers can expect a bunch of fan favorite fried foods and popcorn.

Since 1859, the fair has been a crafts and farmers exhibition. Guests can expect crafts and produce when they visit.

Jonathan Marks, Tioga County Fair Board president, expressed some exciting changes to the fairgrounds for this year’s festival. The Tioga County Event Center has been expanded for the derby and the rodeo. Also, additional lighting was added to create a better viewing experience. The cattle barns have been renovated and the outlying roads have been repaired.

Many people are still concerned over COVID and public gatherings. When asked, Jonathan Marks outlined their plan to include wash stations and social distancing. Due to a lowering rate of infection, the state has loosened many of their regulations. Even so, Marks expressed that if guests “feel more comfortable with a mask, wear it.”

But the best part about the Tioga County Fair is the value. For a $10 dollar admission, guest will receive unlimited rides, access to Grandstand events, and parking.

If someone is a Tioga Fair veteran or a potential fairgoer on the fence, this year’s fair is one that shouldn’t be missed.

For more information or a complete schedule of events, visit www.tiogacofair.com.