First Friday returns with Arts In Motion on August 6

Owego’s monthly First Friday event returns on Aug. 6 with outdoor activities from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the historic Village of Owego, and in partnership with Lockheed Martin and the Historic Owego Marketplace (HOM).

Owego’s First Friday is a monthly event where many Merchants in Owego offer specials and discounts. Art galleries and shops are bursting with local artist work on display, restaurants serve up specials, and live music can be heard throughout the Village.

Where Women Create: Owego is proud to announce the inclusion of local artist Christina Knickerbocker in the Fall issue of “Where Women Create” magazine. While Christina is the featured artist, she has expanded this opportunity to provide space for all the amazing women creators in Owego. Guests will have the opportunity to help celebrate all of the incredibly talented women in Owego as they wander around the Historic Owego Marketplace.

Keep an eye out and you will see banners on display honoring just a few of the women-owned and run businesses in the area, utilizing their individual talents in so many creative ways. Stop by Riverow Bookshop from 5 to 7 p.m. where you can meet Christina, and purchase a signed copy of the magazine.

Meet and watch Artists create: As guests stroll the streets of Owego, four unique artists will greet them with work on display, and for demonstrations. This month will feature work by Karalyn Hope, Rachel Consolazio, Jim DeVona, and Suzanne Poe.

Suzanne Poe is an artist creating works in Needle-Felter and Emroidery. A board member of the Tioga Arts Council and founder of Cloud Croft Studios, Suzanne is inspired to create beautiful works utilizing minimally processed and natural fibers and materials.

Cloud Croft Studios will feature the exhibit: Every Life, Everyday Art during the month of September. Suzanne will be displaying and demonstrating her Felting Work located in front of Simple Form Pilates on Front Street, where she is also an instructor. Suzanne’s work can be found at East of the Sun, West of the Moon in Owego.

Karalyn Hope is a photographer who has a passion for capturing the memories and stories of others in her work. Inspired by concerts, landscapes and portraits, her vision is to share the stories of the world around her. Along with photography, she experiments with graphic design, and she paints and does collage work. Much of her work is inspired from the 90’s to 2000 eras.

Karalyn can be found displaying her work on the corner of Front and Main near M&T Bank, where she will also be providing a “Photo Booth” activity. Karalyn’s work can be found at karalynhope.com.

Rachel Consolazio is a working ceramic artist and illustrator. As a graduate of Syracuse University, she received a BFA in Surface Pattern Design. Inspired by color and drawing from a young age, her illustrations now appear in a variety of mediums from gift-wrapping, bags, ceramics, and more. Recently her passion for textures and patterns find home on ceramic surfaces. Rachel can be found on Lake Street near The Owego Kitchen, and where she will be displaying her work and demonstrating how she adds her surface decorations to her ceramic work. Rachel’s work can be found at The Black Cat Gallery.

Jim Devona is an artist and illustrator whose work is best described in his own words, “I like making faces! I draw expressive portraits in a loose mix of pencil strokes and ink washes. I am also interested in block-cut illustration and printmaking, which offers a deliberative counterpoint to my gestural portraiture.”

Jim can be found displaying his work on Front Street near the Tioga Arts Council, and where he will also feature a hands-on printmaking station. Jim’s work can be found on Instagram @anoved.

Saxophone and Trombone combo fill the streets with music: Local musicians Rob Weinberger and Dennis Martin will be bringing their years of professional experience as brass players to the streets of Owego. Expect unique musical dialogues between saxophone and trombone that only these two men can accomplish. A combination of jazz, world music and their own unique interpretations, you’ll find these two strolling and popping up around downtown.



Visit the Elks Lodge and pick up a free treat: The Owego Elks and The Historic Owego Marketplace will provide a free ice cream treat for First Friday Guests. Stroll over to the porch at 223 Front St. from 5 to 7 p.m. with the kids and get your treat. In case of rain, you can pick up your treat inside the Lodge.

Visit the Tioga Arts Council: Susan Lee Camin’s solo exhibition, “When Life Gives You Art,” will open on Aug. 6, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at TAC, located at 179 Front St. in Owego. As a recently retired Owego Free Academy Art Teacher, Camin reflects back on a life filled with art and creativity, stating, “My collection of work presented today is due to the allure of a constant drive to inspire students and myself; I have always loved to explore creative ideas and experience a wide variety of materials. Someone asked me what is your specialty and I happily said, ‘Anything that inspires me, I love them all.’”

Owego First Friday and all HOM produced community events are made possible with support from Lockheed Martin and the local small business community. HOM is pleased to announce that the sponsors for First Friday include The Black Cat Gallery, Original’s Bar and Lounge, Simple Form Pilates, The Owego Kitchen, Early Owego Antique Center, Gallery Forty-One, Coughlin & Gerhart, and Up The Creek Ladies Consignment Boutique.

For more information on Owego’s First Friday, visit www.owego.org.