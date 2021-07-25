The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride

— Stormy skies didn’t deter riders —

In the military, the human body is pushed to the limits as well as the mind when being put through training and preparing for deployment and service to our country. Vietnam was a war that many weren’t prepared for, and the welcome home was anything but warm when the war was over.

That was at least until someone recognized the failure of Americans, at that time, to welcome our veterans home and moved forward to designate Route 38, which begins in Owego and ends up north near Hannibal, as the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor.

It was September of 2009 when a proposal by Lauren Dates, of Red Creek, N.Y., to designate Route 38 as the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor was approved, and the first motorcycle ride lined up at Marvin Park in Owego for the approximate 85-mile ride days later and in October. It snowed that day.

So when the threat of storms threatened last Saturday’s 13th Annual Ride, this writer was pretty sure that it wouldn’t deter the participants.

And it didn’t, as many rolled in with storm gear, goggles, ponchos, and a tremendous amount of pride. As the ride progressed, others would surely join the ride along the way.

But just like in 2009, once gathered at the Owego Free Academy for departure, the rain let up and the participants began drying off and preparing for the ride, which also includes some honorary stops along the way.

An included stop is in Groton, the home of Medal of Honor recipient Terrence Graves, USMC and Throop, home of Medal of Honor recipient SP4 Robert F. Stryker, U.S. Army.

We learned, as well, that Lauren Dates was planning to meet the formation of riders right around Auburn from a small plane up above, just like he did in 2009, following his brothers in arms to their destination at the end of Route 38.

The ride concluded in Hannibal, N.Y.

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 377, 480 and 704, and the Blue Knights Chapter 17 sponsored the ride.

