What’s Happening for the week of May 19, 2024

MAY

Emerging Writers, second Wednesday of each month, 5:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Writers of all genres and degrees of experience are invited to bring their work to read to the group.

American Legion Post 401 Breakfast, every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. at the Post, located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Breakfast includes coffee and juice. Kids five and under eat free. The public is welcome.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month, 8-11 a.m., 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Trivia Tuesdays, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Bring a friend. All are welcome. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays, 1 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335 or email info@tiogaopp.org.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees meeting, 2nd Monday of each month, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

Bingo, 2nd Saturday of each Month, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Storytime Tuesday and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Mahjong Mondays, 2-4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tech Help Tuesdays with Tina, drop in any time between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen before Zzzzs Yoga Class, Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

APRIL 22 to JULY 15

GriefShare Support Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Call (607) 687-3261 for more information.

MAY 12

Mothers Day Chicken BBQ, noon, Owego Moose Lodge 1595, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. The cost is a $15 donation, and pre-sale tickets (advised) are available at the Lodge. Takeout or eat in under the pavilion. Tickets will be sold until gone.

MAY 18 and 19

Valley Chorus presents “The Eras” Spring Concert at the Keystone Theater, Towanda, Pa., on Saturday at 7 p.m., and at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Waverly High School.

MAY 19

Campville Fire Department Pancake Breakfast, 8 to 11:30 a.m., Campville Fire Station, 6153 NY-17C, Endicott. Good will donation.

MAY 20

Spencer Library Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club Meeting and Program – Michelle Knuepfer, naturalist and program specialist from Waterman Conservation Education Center will give a presentation on Aquatic Macroinvertebrates (bugs that live in the water), 7 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 17 Nanticoke Ave., Endicott. Free, open to all.

The Tioga Central Music Department Free Concert, 1 p.m., United Methodist Church Sanctuary, Main Street, Tioga Center. Hosted by the TC Senior Citizens Club.

Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This Club includes tabletop and computer games for ages 10 and up. For more information call (570) 888-7117.

MAY 20 to 25

Firehouse Subs and Ice Cream Truck, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Newark Valley Fire Department, 7151 Rt. 38, Newark Valley. To benefit the department.

MAY 21

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

MAY 22

WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration required before May 21 at 8:30 a.m. or until full. Phone: 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call (570) 888-7117 or email to smlibrary724@gmail.com if you are interested in attending.

Free Build with LEGOS, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs, 3 to 7 p.m., Spaulding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. All ages are invited to build.

MAY 23

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

TOI’s Family Health Satellite Clinic, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to make an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

NY Connects Office Hours, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MAY 24

Waverly Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Call (607) 687-4120 or email info@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Stories, songs and a craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spaulding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will read Pete the Cat stories.

MAY 27

Drive-Thru Chicken BBQ, noon until gone, Halsey Valley Fire Department, 506 Hamilton Valley, Rd., Spencer. The cost is $14.

MAY 30

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Sacred Harmony, a Tennessee-based Gospel trio, at 7 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church, located at 427 South Keystone Ave., Sayre, Pa. A love offering will be collected.

MAY 31

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JUNE 1

Shady Strong ALS Awareness BBQ Competition and Music Festival, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Bement Billings Farmstead, 9241 Rt. 38, Newark Valley. The cost is $10 for adults; age 12 and under are free.

Pokémon Club, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

PANYC 7th Annual Tonya’s Ride, registration at 8:30 a.m., kickstands up at 10 a.m., Hickories Park, Owego. This ride is a $20 donation per rider, and $10 per passenger. Find the ride on Facebook to learn more.

Devon Lawton Concert, 5 to 8 p.m., Trout Ponds, Newark Valley. Free concert with line dancing.

JUNE 2

Chicken BBQ. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. John’s Church Hall, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Guests can eat in or take out. The cost is $15 per dinner. For tickets, call (607) 687-1068.

JUNE 4

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JUNE 6

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative 1st monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JUNE 7

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15.

JUNE 7 and 8

Used Book Sale, Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m., Coburn Library, Main Street, Owego. It will be a freewill offering. Please bring your own bags and boxes.

JUNE 8

CHARITY Kids Carnival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Hosted by the Apalachin, Whittemore Hill, and Little Meadows UMCs; there will be games (25 cents each), prizes, food, special events such as Pie the Pastor, music, a Silent Auction, and much more. Call (607) 239-2547 for more information.

JUNE 9

1st Annual Tioga United Way Golf Tournament, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. The cost is $90 per person or $360 per team; a swag bag and post tournament meal is included. For more information, call (607) 687-4028 or email to director@tiogaunitedway.com.

JUNE 10

Tioga County Auxiliary Units from Owego, Nichols and Candor will meet with a dish to pass picnic at 7 p.m., and a meeting to follow at 7:30 p.m. at Hickories Park, Owego. Look for the pavilion with red, white, and blue banners. New officers will be elected during this meeting.

JUNE 11

The Sixth Regular Meeting of 2024 will be held at 12 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JUNE 12

Athens Senior Citizens Club Celebrate Fathers Day, noon, Airport Senior Community Hall, Piper Lane, Sayre. Club will provide coffee, hamburgers and hotdogs, and rolls. Bring a dish to pass and table service. Music by Jacob Galpin on guitar. RSVP Ginny at (570) 888-3712 to confirm.

JUNE 13

42nd Annual Owego Strawberry Festival Rock n Run, 5 to 9 p.m., Hickories Park, Owego. Visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Owego/OwegoStrawberryFestivalRockRun5K to sign up.

JUNE 14 and 15

42nd Annual Owego Strawberry Festival, June 14 from 5-10 p.m. and June 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a parade at 9:30 a.m., Downtown Owego. Visit www.owego.org for more information or follow the Historic Owego Marketplace on Facebook.

JUNE 17

Spencer Library Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Spencer Library, 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

JUNE 20

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

JUNE 25

AARP Drivers Refresher Course, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Spencer Federated Church, 70 N. Main St., Spencer. Call (607) 589-4667 to register or for more information.

JUNE 27

Bookworms Unite, 6 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JUNE 28

Lego Challenge, 4 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JULY 5

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15.

AUGUST 2

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15.