Catholic Charities announces relocation; Non-profit to close until June 7

Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga will be relocating the Nichols office to a new location in the next month. In order to prepare for this relocation, the non-profit will be closed for all Outreach services beginning Monday, May 20, and will reopen at the new location on June 7.

This closure includes the food pantry, clothing / diaper / personal care item distribution, emergency financial services, and the community kitchen. Anyone who needs assistance during this time will need to make alternate arrangements or visit www.foodbankst.org for a list of available food pantry sites.

Services will resume beginning Tuesday, June 11, at 9 a.m. at 932 West River Rd. in Nichols.

“We want to let our clients and neighbors know that this is just a temporary suspension of our necessary services,” said Renee Spear, executive director for CCTT.

Spear added, “We are looking forward to welcoming the public in our new space, and continuing to work in solidarity with our community to support all people in need.”

Spear adds that there will be plans for an upcoming Grand Opening celebration.

For the past 12 years, CCTT has leased a portion of a building at 139 Roki Boulevard in Nichols, where they provided many services to individuals and families throughout the entire county as well as surrounding areas.

The new address beginning on June 11 is 932 W. River Rd., Nichols, N.Y. 13812. Hours will be Tuesday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m.