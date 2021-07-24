Sayre Historical Society to host third annual Antique Day and Trunk and Treasure Auction

The Sayre Historical Society will be hosting its popular antique appraisal day this year on Aug. 7. Barbara Kotasek will be joining the society again this year to dazzle the attendees with her vast knowledge of objects from time gone by. Kotasek and her son, Chris, are experts in the antique field and are very entertaining as they describe and value the treasures brought in by the audience.

This year the society is adding a second feature to the day. After the appraisals are completed there will be a “Trunk and Treasure” auction in the parking lot. The society will be taking reservations from 20 people who wish to park their car and participate in an auction, which will be coordinated by Kotasek’s son Chris.

Each car will be allowed to have 10 items that are of historic interest in the trunk of the car and Chris will go from car to car and auction off the items. To sign up for a space in the auction, visit the Sayre Historical Society website at sayrehistoricalsociety.org. The fee to enter a car for the trunk auction will be $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Reservations for the trunk auction must be in by Aug. 2.

The antique appraisal fee will be $3 per item for society members and $5 per item for non-members. Guests will be assigned numbers upon registration, which begins at 9:30 a.m. The appraisals will begin promptly at 10 a.m. and the trunk auction will follow.

The Sayre Historical Society is located in the historic old Lehigh Valley Passenger Station on South Lehigh Avenue in downtown Sayre. The museum is currently open Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call (570) 882-8221 or visit sayrehistoricalsociety.org. You can also find them on Facebook.