A Pastor’s Thoughts: History – His-Story; Jesus Christ Is Risen – He Is Risen Indeed

By Pastor Wayne Sibrava, Living Water Baptist Church —

The single greatest historical event that ever occurred in the history of the world was when Jesus rose from the dead. In fact, 6,000 years of human history is actually His-Story. The heart of God is His desire to reconcile the world to Himself through Jesus.

2 Corinthians 5:19 (NLT) 19 For God was in Christ, reconciling the world to himself, no longer counting people’s sins against them. And he gave us this wonderful message of reconciliation.

His-story actually begins back in the beginning of creation and the Bible says in the book of Genesis: Genesis 1:1 (NLT) In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.

The Name God in this verse is plural and means God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Ghost, and when the beginning of human history occurred, God was already there, for He has always existed.

His-Story continues throughout the Bible to when Jesus was born in a Bethlehem manger.

Luke 2:7 (NLT) 7 She gave birth to her firstborn son. She wrapped him snugly in strips of cloth and laid him in a manger, because there was no lodging available for them.

His-Story continues as Jesus lived 33 perfect years in order to satisfy His Father’s holiness in that moment on the cross, when He gave his life for us.

Matthew 27:46 (NLT) 46 At about three o’clock, Jesus called out with a loud voice, “Eli, Eli, lema sabachthani?” which means “My God, my God, why have you abandoned me?”

His-story continues as Jesus is raised from the dead.

Matthew 28:5–6 (NLT) 5 Then the angel spoke to the women. “Don’t be afraid,” he said. “I know you are looking for Jesus, who was crucified. 6 He isn’t here! He is risen from the dead, just as he said would happen. Come; see where his body was lying.

His-Story continues as Jesus is seeking to give eternal life to all that will receive Him as their Lord! God loves you and offers any and all that will receive Jesus to enter into a love relationship with Him.

Luke 19:10 (NLT) 10 For the Son of Man came to seek and save those who are lost.” Jesus Christ Is Risen – He Is Risen Indeed.