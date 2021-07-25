What’s Happening for the week of July 25, 2021

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to the Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

MAY 15 through OCTOBER 2

Historic Railroads of the Southern Tier Exhibit, live presentations will take place on Aug. 14 and Sept. 11 at the Tioga County Museum, Front Street, Owego. For more information, call 687-2460 or email to museum@tiogahistory.org.

JULY 24 and JULY 25

Cornhole Fun at Marvin Park in Owego, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (near the grandstand) – 18 holes available. Water and snacks will be available. Tickets are available at the park on your day of play. Groups can reserve in advance. For information, contact the Friends of Owego Evergreen Cemetery at 687-3047, or email EvergreenCemeteryFriends@gmail.com.

JULY 27

The Cady Library Summer Reading Program continues with a Waterman Center Presentation at 6 p.m. The library is located at 42 East River Rd., Nichols.

Rick Martinez as Captain Jack, 6:30 to 8 p.m., outside of the Berkshire Library.

JULY 28

Shop Smarter and Safer Online Free Workshop, 3 to 4 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJCT-class.

Tioga County Property Development Corporation Board of Directors meeting, 12:30 p.m., Room 201 of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego. Contact Teresa Saraceno with any questions at (607) 687-8260 or by email to saracenot@tiogacountyny.gov.

July 29

The Cady Library Summer Reading Program continues with a Raptor Presentation at 10 a.m. The library is located at 42 East River Rd., Nichols.

Captain Jack, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Rawley Park, Richford.

JULY 30

Pat Kane and West o’ Clare at the Lehigh Valley Ray Shaver Depot, located on Depot Street in Newark Valley; doors open on Friday evenings at 6 p.m., with the entertainment beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is free and food and refreshments are available. Weather permitting, the programs are held outside on the Newark Valley Depot Stage Wagon – so bring a lawn chair. Visit nvhistory.org for a full schedule of events.

JULY 31

Newark Valley Summerfest, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Depot and on the Village Green. There will be music, food, vendors, a chicken barbecue, duck race, and much more. For more information, find @nvsumerfest on Facebook.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

South Creek Lions Club’s 6th Annual “Captain & Crew” Golf Tournament will be held at Tomasso’s Golf Course in Chemung, N.Y. There is a 7:30 a.m. registration and 8 a.m. shotgun start. This year they honor the memory of Lion Paul Aryington. A luncheon will follow the event. The cost of $240 includes golf carts and door prizes, and on-course snacks. Entry forms can be found at Sheddens in Fassett, First Citizens Community Bank in Gillett, Woody’s Country Store in Gillett, Bradco Printers in Troy, Krise’s Tire in Troy, Terrace Lanes in Troy and at Troy Tire, or by calling Wayne Vandergrift at (570) 529-1471.

Car / Truck / Motorcycle Cruise in and Craft / Flea Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., American Legion Post 1194, 363 West Service Rd., Binghamton. Hosted by the American Cruisers Car Club. For more information, call Gabe at (607) 723-0656 or Bob at (607) 648-3262.

AUGUST 1

The Owego Elks Lodge is sponsoring a captain and crew golf tournament at Pheasant Hill Country Club in Owego. The price is $320 per team (foursome) with golf and cart fees, players’ meals and prizes are included. Smokey Legends BBQ pulled pork sandwich and sides will be served after the event at the golf course. Meal tickets for extra dinner guests are available in advance for $15 each. Contact the Elks at (607) 687-1039 for more information.

Benefit for Tad Zimmer battling a brain tumor starting at 11 a.m., Ransom Park in Tioga Center. There will be a cornhole tournament, bingo, and activities for children and raffles. There will be chicken dinners and plenty of food. For more information, call Shelly Forrest at 972-5398 or Val Malone at 761-3462.

AUGUST 3

The Cady Library Summer Reading Program continues with a presentation by Angel Eyes Animal Rehabilitation at 6 p.m. The library is located at 42 East River Rd., Nichols.

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting 8:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans and Elections) Meeting 9:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located at 56 Main St., Owego.

Economic Development, Planning, Tourism and Agriculture, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located at 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 5

The Cady Library Summer Reading Program continues with Dog Training with Sam at 10 a.m. The library is located at 42 East River Rd., Nichols.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel, ADA and Right to Know Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative (1st monthly Legislative Workshop) and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located at 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 6

Donna and the Country Mystics playing Classic Country hits from Dolly and Hank to Merle. Performance is at the Lehigh Valley Ray Shaver Depot, located on Depot Street in Newark Valley; doors open on Friday evenings at 6 p.m., with the entertainment beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is free and food and refreshments are available. Weather permitting, the programs are held outside on the Newark Valley Depot Stage Wagon – so bring a lawn chair. Visit nvhistory.org for a full schedule of events.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Caroline Center Fish Fry, 1st Friday of the month, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Orders can be placed ahead of time, and by 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.

AUGUST 7

The Cady Library Summer Reading Program continues with Painting with Cassie (all materials included) at 10 a.m. The library is located at 42 East River Rd., Nichols.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Fish Fry, Caroline Center Church, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call ahead orders begin at 4:30 p.m. by phoning (607) 539-7545.

Food Giveaway, 10 to 11 a.m., Tioga County Rural Ministry, 143 North Ave. in Owego. Registration is required by calling TCRM at (607) 687-3021 before Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 4 p.m. Facemasks are required, and social distancing guidelines will be observed.

AUGUST 7 and 8

Cornhole Fun at Marvin Park in Owego, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (near the grandstand) – 18 holes available. Water and snacks will be available. Tickets are available at the park on your day of play. Groups can reserve in advance. For information, contact the Friends of Owego Evergreen Cemetery at 687-3047, or email EvergreenCemeteryFriends@gmail.com.

Rummage Sale, Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Owego First Presbyterian Church, North Avenue, Owego.

AUGUST 9

Owego Lions Club Chicken BBQ fundraiser, noon to 6 p.m. at Jackpot Richie’s BBQ, located at 16 State Route 96, Owego. The cost is $11; eat in or take out. Drinks are available for purchase.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, open noon to 3 p.m., located in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols.

AUGUST 10

The Cady Library Summer Reading Program continues with a Raptor Demonstration at 6 p.m. The library is located at 42 East River Rd., Nichols.

The Eighth Regular Tioga County Legislative Meeting of 2021 will be held at noon in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located at 56 Main St. in Owego,

Tioga County Finance, Legal and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located at 56 Main St., Owego.

AUGUST 12

The Cady Library Summer Reading Program continues with Waterman Stream Safari at 10 a.m. The library is located at 42 East River Rd., Nichols.

AUGUST 14 and 15

200th Anniversary of the Richford Congregational Church and a Celebration of the Town of Richford; celebration on Saturday at Rawley Park from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. with food, music and drawings. On Sunday, services begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Richford Congregational Church, 13290 Route 38 in Richford.

AUGUST 18

Vacation Bible School, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 709 Main St., Vestal. Kids will learn about trusting God and that everything is possible with Him. Special juggling guest, Will Stafford will present. This event is free and open for children, age four through teens. Registration is online and at the door at 5:45 p.m., the day of the event. Hosted by the Memorial Park Baptist and Grace Lutheran Churches.

AUGUST 19

The Cady Library Summer Reading Program continues with Therapy Mini-Horses at 6 p.m. The library is located at 42 East River Rd., Nichols.

Tioga County Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop) 10 a.m., Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located at 56 Main St. in Owego.

AUGUST 21

The Vestal Elks Lodge #2508 will host the 2nd Annual Veterans Car Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2071 Vestal Parkway West, Vestal. There will be food, music, raffles, and fun for the whole family. Pre-registration is encouraged due to limited space. If you would like to make a donation, or for more information, call Mindi at (607) 259-3814.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, open noon to 3 p.m., located in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols.

AUGUST 21 and 22

Cornhole Fun at Marvin Park in Owego, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (near the grandstand) – 18 holes available. Water and snacks will be available. Tickets are available at the park on your day of play. Groups can reserve in advance. For information, contact the Friends of Owego Evergreen Cemetery at 687-3047, or email EvergreenCemeteryFriends@gmail.com.

SEPTEMBER 4

Caroline Center Fish Fry, 1st Friday of the month, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Orders can be placed ahead of time, and by 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.

SEPTEMBER 11

North Rome Wesleyan Church 2021 Sportsman’s Expo featuring Duck Dynasty’s John Godwin begins at noon, Route 187, Rome, Pa. (across from Dollar General). There is free admission, food, and door prizes.

Owego Fallen Firefighter Memorial Golf Tournament, registration at 9:30 a.m., shotgun start at 10:28 a.m., Catatonk Golf Club, Catatonk. For more information, visit www.ffmgolf.com.

SEPTEMBER 13

Lounsberry Food Pantry, open noon to 3 p.m., located in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols.

SEPTEMBER 18

Lounsberry Food Pantry, open noon to 3 p.m., located in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols.

OCTOBER 1

Caroline Center Fish Fry, 1st Friday of the month, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. Orders can be placed ahead of time, and by 3:30 p.m. by calling (607) 539-7545.