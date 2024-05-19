Tioga County Public Health announces Employee of the First Quarter 2024

The Tioga County Public Health Department recently announced that Katie Searles was named the 2024 Employee of the First Quarter for Tioga County Public Health.

Searles started working for Tioga County Public Health over 20 years ago as a Clerk Typist. She was then promoted to Senior Clerk Typist in 2007, working in the Primary and Prevention Unit in their Nursing Division.

Searles then moved into the support role for Environmental Health but then received another promotion in 2017 to Administrative Assistant, working in the Early Intervention Program. This title was eventually changed to Office Specialist III, which is the role she currently holds.

In 2019, Searles was ready for a challenge, and Public Health had one for her. She took over the role of handling the department’s Preschool Supportive Health Service Program processing and billing. This program involves rigorous processes and procedures to ensure compliance. The Preschool Program also involves coordinating transportation of children in the program.

Searles processes claims to providers for about $4 million dollars, and bills and claims almost $2 million in revenue each year. Searles also maintains a database, which allows Public Health to compile and submit a mandated annual cost report that saves the County nearly $15,000 annually.

In a press release from Tioga County’s Public Health Department, they wrote, “Searles takes pride in her work, making sure that our providers receive their payments on time and the children we serve continue to receive the necessary services they need,” and added, “Katie’s work involves a high level of attention to detail, making sure that nothing is missed and that the billing for services is correct and appropriate.”

Searles lives in Waverly with her husband Kevin, and their many chickens. In her free time she enjoys the outdoors, whether it’s gardening, fishing, hunting, or going for motorcycle rides with her husband.

Searles has many nieces and a nephew that she cherishes and loves to spend time with. She loves to make new foods using things that she’s canned or grown in her own garden.