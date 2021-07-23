Candor Fourth Committee announces Float Winners

On July 3, organizers in Candor, N.Y. held the annual Fourth of July parade in grand fashion, attracting parade goers from around the county and beyond. The theme of this year’s parade was, “The Months Roll By.”

In the Prettiest category, 1st place went to Bank & Griffin Street for “February” – Small Town with a Big Heart, 2nd place went to the Dairy Princess and her court for “June” and Dairy Promotion, and 3rd place went to the ATV and UTV Club.

For the category of Funniest, the American Legion Auxiliary was awarded first place for the month of March and their Mardi Gras themed float.

The most Original went to Hail to the Queen by The Edge of Thyme; and 2nd went to Allen Memorial Baptist Church for the month of July, and their themed float – To Mars and Beyond.

First place for Best Entertainment went to the Kellogg Family with their Rock N Roll themed float that represented the month of April; 2nd place went to the Foundry Street Band, representing the month of January; and 3rd place went to Caroline Center Church and their Gospel music (1866-2021).

For Community Service, 1st place, representing the month of May, went to the Merciful Misfitz and their biker awareness float. Second place, and representing the month of May once more, went to the Merciful Misfitz for “All Lives Matter.” For January through December, and coming in 3rd is the Spencer and Candor Lions, who are sweeping every month with their popular brooms.

The Owego Pennysaver has photos from the parade available online and you can view them here.