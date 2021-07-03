It only rained a bit on this parade!

— A good crowd lined the streets for Candor’s Fourth of July Parade, held on July 3 this year —

The Fourth of July Parade in Candor, N.Y., which seems to grow every year, had a good crowd of spectators on Saturday as motor vehicles, veterans and their auxiliaries, floats of all kinds, horses, political candidates, and many more showed up to participate.

This year’s parade theme was “The Month’s Roll By.” At least that’s what a pandemic year feels like, anyhow.

Here are some photos from this morning’s parade and some activities at the ball field, with most taken by Wendy Post, others were contributed.

The events will conclude on Sunday with Horse Pulls at Side Hill Acres, and a variety of vendors, raffles, and auctions.

To see more parade photos head on over to our Facebook Page.