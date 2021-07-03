It only rained a bit on this parade!

— A good crowd lined the streets for Candor’s Fourth of July Parade, held on July 3 this year —
The Fourth of July Parade in Candor, N.Y., which seems to grow every year, had a good crowd of spectators on Saturday as motor vehicles, veterans and their auxiliaries, floats of all kinds, horses, political candidates, and many more showed up to participate.
Drone photo of the July 3 parade in Candor, N.Y. provided by Corey Knighton of Sweet Drone Shot, LLC.
This year’s parade theme was “The Month’s Roll By.” At least that’s what a pandemic year feels like, anyhow.
Candor’s own Purple Lightning was a favorite at Candor’s Fourth of July Parade, held this year on July 3 in Candor, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Here are some photos from this morning’s parade and some activities at the ball field, with most taken by Wendy Post, others were contributed.
Deena Haner entertained guests that lined the streets on her Electric Unicycle, and during Candor’s Fourth of July Parade, held this year on July 3 in Candor, N.Y. Photo credit: Mike Haner.
The events will conclude on Sunday with Horse Pulls at Side Hill Acres, and a variety of vendors, raffles, and auctions.
A good crowd and plenty of participants arrived patriotically for Candor’s Fourth of July Parade, held this year on July 3 in Candor, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Motorcyclists participate in Candor’s Fourth of July parade, held this year on July 3 in Candor, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Members from Candor’s Fire Department participate in Candor’s Fourth of July parade, held this year on July 3 in Candor, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Amelia O’Hara and Corey Knighton find a good seat for Candor’s Fourth of July Parade, held this year on July 3 in Candor, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Pictured is Maria Haner with Jack and Bella. Haner noted that she made the outfits that Bella and Jack were wearing for the Fourth of July festivities and specifically the parade, held this year on July 3 in Candor, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Guests enjoy the large slide during the Candor Fourth of July festivities. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Guests enjoy the rides during the Candor Fourth of July festivities. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Phil Jordan, I mean, Queen Elizabeth participates in Candor’s Fourth of July Parade, held this year on July 3 in Candor, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)
The Ladies from Hell Pipe Band participates in Candor’s Fourth of July Parade, held this year on July 3 in Candor, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Democratic candidate for Tioga County Legislature, Irena Raia, participated in Candor’s Fourth of July Parade, held this year on July 3 in Candor, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Candor’s own Purple Lightning was a favorite at Candor’s Fourth of July Parade, held this year on July 3 in Candor, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)
This young crew gathered for Candor’s Fourth of July Parade, held this year on July 3 in Candor, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Gavin Sievert shows his patriotism during Candor’s Fourth of July parade, held this year on July 3 in Candor, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Carson and Haven show their patriotism during Candor’s Fourth of July Parade, held this year on July 3 in Candor, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Justin Wilcox takes a stroll down Main Street prior to Candor’s Fourth of July parade, held this year on July 3 in Candor, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Brian Stouffer is pictured with his dog, Vivian. They found a good seat for Candor’s Fourth of July parade, held this year on July 3 in Candor, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)
A young guest blows some bubbles during Candor’s Fourth of July Parade, held this year on July 3 in Candor, N.Y. (Photo by Wendy Post)
Billie Jo and her husband, Don Wheeland, are set up at the Candor ball field with their Kettle Corn, and during Candor’s Fourth of July celebrations. Here, they are pictured with members of their family. (Photo by Wendy Post)
