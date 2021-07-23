Guest Editorial: New Tioga County Task Force Aims to Make Life Better for Local People with Disabilities

There’s a new group in town, and it promises to bring positive things to the Tioga County area for people with disabilities. The Transition to Life Opportunities Task Force was formed in March with a mission to connect Tioga County residents who have diverse abilities to resources that will enable them to live productive, meaningful, and independent lives.

Many people may not realize that Tioga County has a higher percentage of individuals with disabilities when compared to the state average. Even though this is the case, we remain one of the few counties without a hospital or local access to more complex medical care.

We do not have public transportation – a necessity for non-drivers who may travel to work, businesses, or recreational activities. Limited housing options have long been an issue, making it difficult for those with specialized needs to access our community like the rest of the nondisabled population.

More detailed information on these issues can be found in the 2020 Tioga County Community Needs Assessment, located at https://tiogaopp.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/B5-CommunityAssessment-2020-22.pdf.

So what does all this mean? It means that our children and adults with disabilities get waitlisted for things like dental appointments, sometimes for over a year! It means that many who want to work or be productive cannot do so because they have no way to get to a job. Individuals who are able to live on their own with support have little choice in their living arrangements because options do not exist. These are just a few examples of how a lack of services, or sometimes a lack of coordinated services, affects 14.6 percent of our residents here in Tioga County.

It is a problem – but with every problem comes solutions. Our first step in tackling this challenge has been to create a website that lists all of the services that we currently have in Tioga County. Please check out Tioga County Disability Resources at www.tcdresources.com. The website includes a wealth of information, including how to begin the process to access disability services, local agencies that offer support, employment information for businesses looking to hire, recreation and housing opportunities, advocacy and education, and ideas for things that we wish existed in Tioga County, but don’t (yet). There is also a survey on the website where readers can share feedback on what we have in the county and what we still need.

Everyone is encouraged to take this, as it will help us to determine the next steps needed to make our community more disability-friendly. The website is not just a great resource for people with disabilities, but also for families, professionals, school districts, business owners, and entrepreneurs. Of special interest to employers is guidance on how to hire, business ideas from other areas, and an “A” list of local businesses who have hired individuals with disabilities into their workforce.

We welcome any additional information to add to the website, please send to patgillule@gmail.com. Please join us in making Tioga County exceptional!