Depot Friday Night welcomes the Irish Stoutmen

The Depot Friday Night Series continues at The Depot in Newark Valley on July 23 with the return of the Irish Stoutmen, and featuring a multitude of acoustic instruments including the guitar bass, mandolin and bodhran, as well as others.

The Stoutmen love big harmonies such as those made famous by the Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem and the Dubliers. They are described as, “Hearty and honest music, a sparkle of poetry and a blast of traditional Irish fun.”

All are invited to get down to the depot this Friday and share a root beer with Roy, Tim, Sean and Dan, and have a rousing good time.

The Depot is excited to welcome back Pat Kane and West o’ Clare on Friday, July 30. Pat is often referred to as the “Balladeer of the Southern Tier” and he and his band, West o’ Clare, will be playing and singing traditional Irish toe tapping music. The menu for July 30 will feature holupki, pierogis and kielbasa, along with the Depot’s dessert bar.

Aug. 6 will feature Donna and the Country Mystics performing at the Depot. This talented and seasoned band will bring old country classics as well as new country music with a little twist of variety and fun. Donna and the Country Mystics have been inducted into New York State’s Country Music Hall of Fame. You will hear music from Dolly, Hank, Patsy, Merle Haggard and others.

The Depot is located on Depot Street in Newark Valley and the doors open on Friday at 6 p.m., with the entertainment beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is free and refreshments and hardy meals are available.

Weather permitting the programs will be held outside on the Depot lawn, so bring a chair if possible. For further information visit nvhistory@stny.rr.com or call the Newark Valley Historical Society office at (607) 642-9516 and leave a message.