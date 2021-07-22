Brendan Evans Named to St. John Fisher College Dean’s List

Brendan Evans has been named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at St. John Fisher College in Rochester, N.Y.
Evans, an Owego Free Academy graduate, is a freshman Sports Management major.
Evans is the son of Chris and Frances Evans of Owego, N.Y.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List at St. John Fisher College a student must have attained at least a 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.
For more information about St. John Fisher College, visit www.sjfc.edu.
