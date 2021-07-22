Guest Editorial: Love Your Neighbors and Counter the Pandemic

The COVID-19 virus has killed some of our church members and friends, and it has caused suffering and grief for many more people. Our daily prayers have been for all who have been impacted by this pandemic – physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

This disruptive disease has challenged all of our churches, businesses, schools, and other organizations. We rejoice that the positive cases of COVID-19 are currently on the decline locally, and that many activities are starting to return.

Jesus Christ commands his followers to love their neighbors, and he gives the example of a stranger helping a person in physical need (Luke 10:25-37). We are very grateful to all who have loved their neighbors by being responsible in helping to counter the spread of the virus.

Top scientists throughout the United States and the world are urging everyone to get the vaccine for their own sake and for those they care about. We encourage everyone to get a vaccine for COVID-19 now to counter the possible spread of virus variants, which would be devastating to our community.

We know there has been too much misinformation about vaccines. We encourage you to talk to the person you trust in medical matters, your family doctor, about the vaccine.

After talking with your doctor, please do an act of love for yourself and for our community. Getting the vaccine can literally save the life of your family member, your neighbor, or a stranger.

“Let us love, not in word or speech, but in truth and action.” — 1 John 3:18

(Submitted by The Rev. Andy Fey, Gospel Chapel; The Rev. Bruce Gillette and The Rev. Carolyn Gillette, First Presbyterian Union Church; The Rev. Trula Hollywood, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church; Pastor Bill Kohler, First Baptist Church)