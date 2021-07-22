Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

So you are the adoring public of Maddie’s Meadows. Nice to meet you! I am Chase. I originally came from a feral cat colony in Ulster, Pa. Nancy came and picked up a bunch of us; 40 I think. She made eight trips down to Ulster and set traps until she had a car full, and then she brought all of us back.

I was about one year old when she brought me back here. Until I came here I spent my entire life living outdoors. When we first got here we were all in cages until we got fixed and our necessary shots. There were cages everywhere. It was fairly alarming actually, but we had no idea how lucky we were.

Gradually she found places for some of us to go; farms for the most feral ones, other shelters, and individuals with compassion for strays, one by one until there are only six of us left after five years and nine months.

There are reasons that we did not find homes. I have a digestive disorder, and so does another member of our group named Sheila and then another kitty by the name of One Eye. This dysfunction causes chronic diarrhea.

I’m sure you understand why no one wanted to adopt us. We have been sick with this for the whole time. Multiple vets have examined us and no one can cure us, so Nancy manages the situation the best way she knows how. We get treated three times a day, and other than that we live normal lives. We hang out with the other cats and somewhere along the way we accepted Nancy as our fearless leader. She never gave up on us!

So I was the first one to understand her value and started showing her love. Then One Eye did the same, and recently Sheila. We all crowd around when we get fed three times a day, happy with our special treatment. She makes the other kitties stand down while we eat what we want, and then she gradually lets the rest clean up after us. It’s a pretty good deal actually.

So if you want to donate to help Nancy do the good work that she does to help us, please send your checks addressed to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827. If you have any questions, you can call Nancy at (607) 768-6575.