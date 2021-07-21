— Annual Convention held in Owego —

They arrived with trucks and ladders, boots and suspenders, children in tow, and a ton of pride for the Central New York Firemen’s Association’s 127th Annual Convention, and the 68th Annual Convention of the Ladies Auxiliary of Central New York, a four-day event held in Owego, N.Y. The weekend included a Block Party, Hose Racing, a Grand Parade, a golf outing, and a couple of ceremonial events.

And the weather was on their side, for most of the convention. Storms soaked the southern tier and knocked out power just days prior to the convention, and then the rain continued. Somehow, however, things cleared up for the Block Party in The Flats and for the fireworks that followed, as well as for the hose races and the activities on Saturday.

Growing up in a firefighting family with my uncle, Ronald “Dutch” Williams, serving on and off as Chief of one of the department’s in Rochester, N.Y. for many years, the inner-workings of a convention, as well as the hose races, was a familiar activity for this writer. In fact, my own uncle now has a brick at the Fireman’s Fountain in Owego – an extension of that firefighting family.

I recall the bucket brigade races many years ago, and the larger hose racing events that would take place in Long Island and other areas around New York State. The clambakes were my personal favorite.

For the convention, with the last being held in 2010 in Owego, and during a tumultuous year for the department, the camaraderie was evident throughout the entire weekend, with several of the guests commenting, “We are like one big family,” and with many of them reuniting for the first time since the onset of the pandemic last year. In fact, the convention was originally scheduled for 2020, but was postponed until this year.

Organized by Owego Hose Teams, Inc. and The Owego Fire Department, this year welcomed units from around Central New York to participate in the activities, as well as the parade.

According to Patrick Gavin, organizer for Owego Hose Teams, Inc., and instrumental in the planning and execution of the event, approximately 50 units participated in the parade alone. He noted, to offer an idea of the parade’s size, that all of Owego is considered one unit.

Firehouse Subs, who returned for Friday evening’s Block Party at Croton Hose Company #3 in The Flats, did about $2,000 worth of business that evening, and 175 dinners were sold for the dinner event that took place on Saturday.

For the golf outing on Friday morning, Gavin stated that 18 teams were signed up, but two had to cancel because of weather. The event, held at the Tioga Golf Club, was a success, however, with Team Morris walking away victorious. Team members included Jason and Shawn Weaver, Nick Jerzak, and Jim Morris.

For the service at Baker Fireman’s Fountain on Saturday morning there were 75 chairs, and 100 attended. The purpose of the ceremony was to memorialize members that have passed, and to present awards.

Owego has five Fallen Firefighters who have died in the line of duty – Roy Wiltse (1939), Winfield Knapp (1965), Richard Beck (1993), Steve Gavin (2003), and Matt Porcari (2013).

Receiving awards during the convention were Scott Swank, American Automobile Association (AAA), for Civilian of the Year; Anthony and Domenick Camerota, from the Yorkville Volunteer Fire Department and Jacob and Jordan Ryan, from the Whitesboro Volunteer Fire Department were awarded Firefighter of the Year; this year the James W. Wright Journalism Award went to James Rada, associate professor, Department of Journalism, Ithaca College and Justin Rouzier, Michael Pyskaty and Matt Ristaino, students in the Department of Journalism at Ithaca College.

Out of the five Hose Teams that competed, the Owego Susquehanna Hose Company #1, with 14 points and members Dayton Coney, Danny Gavin, Pat Gavin, Tim Gavin, Charlie Olmstead and Hank Thomas defeated the Owego Croton Hose Company #3 Team, who had 13 points. The Early Owego Antique Center donated the trophies for the Hose Race.

For the 43rd Central New York Firemen’s Association Past Presidents and Installation of Officers Dinner on Saturday, President Rev. Dr. Rick Waite gave an introduction of past presidents; Gordy Kotars, banquet chair, introduced distinguished guests; and Patrick Gavin presented the awards. Tom Rothdiener presented the Installation of CNYFA Officers.

Living Past Presidents include James Daley (1987-1988), William VanShufflin (1989-1990), Robert Lang (1995-1996), David Jacobwitz (1997), John Durfee (2000-2001), Ken Czupryna (2002-2003), David Spencer (2004-2005), Peter Holmes (2006-2007), Rebecca Franklin-Guild (2008-2009), Charlie Skinner (2010-2011), Kenneth Holmes Sr. (2012-2013), Jeffrey Martin (2014-2015), Thomas E. Rothdiener (2016-2017), and Gordon Kotars (2018-2019).

Paul Rieben, from Oriskany, N.Y., is the newly elected CNYFA President.

There were also some past fire chiefs around for the weekend to include Ken Easton, a familiar face to the community. Joining him was his wife Donna, along with other family members.

Easton, who resides in Florida, felt good to be home and found the convention weekend to be a great time and filled with fun activities and events.

Others felt the same.

“This was very well organized,” said Jim Raftis Sr., who served as a judge for the parade.

“It is nice to see something happening in town following a year of lockdowns,” stated a business owner on Front Street.

Last weekend the community was filled with one big firefighting family, surrounded by a community that welcomed them all! Purebred for Action, the convention’s logo and mascot, the weekend long event was a success!

To learn more about Owego Hose Teams, Inc., visit www.owegohoseteams.com.