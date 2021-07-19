Boys & Girls Club receives donation in honor of longtime Owego resident

A former and longtime Owego resident is being remembered for his commitment to community projects and activities, along with his dedication as a volunteer.

The family of James “Jim” Schmidt, of Clayton, N.C., held a funeral on June 25 for the former, long-time Owego, N.Y. resident. Schmidt, age 70, passed away on Nov. 19, 2020. He now rests in Tioga Cemetery.

Schmidt was well known in Tioga County and the Owego community, and had worked at the Tioga Career Center for 20 years.

Jim was a former commander and lifetime member of American Legion Post 401, and held the distinction of being the Post’s first 50-year member. He was also a lifetime member of Owego Fire Department Company 3 and a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary.

An avid sports enthusiast since his youth, Jim enjoyed bowling, baseball, football and auto racing. The Philadelphia Phillies and Dallas Cowboys were long time favorites.

One particular organization that Jim held near and dear to his heart was the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club (TCBGC), located at 201 Erie St. in Owego, N.Y.

Jim’s cousin, Lenny Schmidt, shared, “We grew up playing football, baseball and basketball at the Club,” and added, “Back in our day, the Owego Boys Club (as it was known in its early years) was the only thing in town.”

Lenny, a close cousin of Jim’s and thought of as another brother, said of Jim, “He was involved in the community all of his life, he was always involved in something.”

It seems love of community is passed down from previous generations, too. A connection to the Club for the Schmidt family is that Jim’s father, Leonard B. Schmidt (and Lenny’s namesake), was the head of the building committee who spearheaded the original club’s building project in the late 1940’s. It was Leonard, Lenny said, who took on the task of raising finances to fund the building project, and, in turn, made it possible to get it up and running.

In memory of Jim Schmidt, memorial donations received by the family from friends and the community were matched by American Legion Post 401, and a total of $500 was delivered to Ken Henson, TCBGC Director.

Lenny remarked, “We thought as a family this was the perfect way to honor and remember Jim.”

To learn more about the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club, find them on Facebook, or visit their website, www.tiogabgca.org. You can also call them at (607) 687-0690.