Readers’ Column for the week of July 18, 2021

As a retired construction worker, and on the lower bridge in Candor, I can say it was not designed or built for the traffic that keeps going over it. Some of the trucks I see have a designated route around the Village of Candor, not through it. They should be ticketing these people, not warning them. They should obey the law.

~

In reference to the confederate flag being flown, it’s being flown for a simple reason – it’s called Freedom of Speech. Like it or not, it’s no different than flying any of the other novelty flags. I would think with all of the problems under this current administration, a flag should be the least of your worries.

~

Thank you Town of Candor for more potholes on Honeypot Road. It’s not enough that we have holes you won’t patch; you make more for us. We want to thank you. We get to drive through them every day – twice.

~

To all the people who worked so hard to help us recover from that major storm that came through last week, thank you for all of your work and help, and your persistence. It’s another great example of why we live and love living in New York State. Also, the water in the treatment plant in Apalachin, huge applause for keeping our water running so we could have clean, safe water during the outage. Thank you so much. I love New York.

~

Sitting in Lowe’s parking lot, watching the sheep still walking around, wearing masks, hilarious.

~

To all you democrats still wearing a mask, the Delta Variant is weaker than the flu. But you’re not going to hear that on CNN, so I just thought I would let you know.

~

Idiot Cuomo; the reason there is more crime in New York City is because you defunded the police and they let all of the criminals out of jail; also, when you do arrest them you don’t keep them in jail. Why are you still governor? If you were a republican you would be in jail.

~

I think it would be a good idea, in addition to global warming, if environmental groups would find sources of pollution – like who dumps in the river, and then expose the company. There should be a Federal or private program. You go down the river, take samples, and then find out where it comes from. It’s trashed. The companies dump it, and then they don’t want to fix it.

~

I hope the Village has good insurance. Holding up people that want to start construction. That is a real responsible government. Let the new clerk issue permits.

~

I would like to thank the Newark Valley DPW for picking up brush at Hope Cemetery. Your efforts did not go unnoticed. Thank you!

~

John 3:16-21 – “The Message” NIV – Parallel Bible: 16 This is how much God loved the world: He gave his Son, his one and only Son. And this is why: so that no one need be destroyed; by believing in him, anyone can have a whole and lasting life. 17 God didn’t go to all the trouble of sending his Son merely to point an accusing finger, telling the world how bad it was. He came to help, to put the world right again. 18 Anyone who trusts in him is acquitted; anyone who refuses to trust him has long since been under the death sentence without knowing it. And why? Because of that person’s failure to believe in the one-of-a-kind Son of God when introduced to him. 19 “This is the crisis we’re in: God-light streamed into the world, but men and women everywhere ran for the darkness. They went for the darkness because they were not really interested in pleasing God. 20 Everyone who makes a practice of doing evil, addicted to denial and illusion, hates God-light and won’t come near it, fearing a painful exposure. 21 But anyone working and living in truth and reality welcomes God-light so the work can be seen for the God-work it is.

~

WOW! I just got my Tioga Central School Alumni Newsletter and they actually printed that it was wonderful that the school made Josh Roe Superintendent and then he hired his brother to take his place as High School Principal. Does anyone in Tioga Central know the meaning of nepotism? Where is the school board?

~

It seems like since COVID hit people have forgotten how to drive. Here’s a reminder: Red lights mean stop. If you want to turn right on red, you still have to stop. If you are turning left, you need to move to the left of your lane, and you need to use your flasher or a proper hand signal. If the speed limit is 55 you can drive 25, but move over and let those who are capable of driving 55 pass you. Just because you are not comfortable, you shouldn’t stick your left leg out of the driver’s side window as you drive (yes, I did see this in Owego). Also, if you are in a parking lot and you see a car going backwards – don’t walk behind it. Even if you are walking in a crosswalk you need to look both ways for traffic, just to be sure the driver will stop. It really doesn’t matter who’s in the right, dead is dead, and that’s probably what you’ll be if you don’t pay attention.

~

Beautiful, domestic rabbits running loose on Davis Hollow Road in Newark Valley. There are numerous complaints from residents who are concerned with the safety of both the rabbits, and the motorists. Swerving to avoid the rabbits that are often in the road can easily cause a head on collision on this narrow road. It is hard to believe just how callous and ignorant some people can be.

~

Apparently there are people that think their cable should stay on even though a storm breaks all the other wires.

~

The OACSD Board of Education stated in its 2022 Budget Newsletter that it has a multi-year financial plan. It does not, in any way shape or form. Well, that shouldn’t be a problem, most other school districts don’t have such. No other district has the most expensive teachers and staff in the Southern Tier. Nor have they had children left behind because wasteful spending crowded out resources for the children.

~

New York’s Teachers’ union boss, Randi Weingarten, just counseled New York School Districts that she has defined Critical Race Theory as history, rather than an interpretation of history. Yes, unlike Marxist or Keynesian theory, Critical Race Theory is history. She has made it known that should a District require a teacher to teach to the curricula rather than their version and definition of history, that all union guns will be brought to bear to engage the Districts in prohibitively expensive litigation. She’s the boss.

~

Thank you NYSEG! I sure do appreciate every single worker. That storm was incredible. After being without power for almost 27 hours I am so thankful.

~

I walk the Hickories Park every night. Many nights there are ballgames with little kids, and people DO NOT heed the three signs that say “Do not enter,” and they enter anyway. On Tuesday night, three vehicles followed each other through the “Do not enter” signs to park with their kids in tow. Oh, I forgot to mention that some of the campers go the same way through the “Do not enter” signs. I am constantly watching my butt when I walk because I have to.

National Political Viewpoints

Three cheers for a real, not fake President, Donald Trump, who is suing Google, Facebook, etc., for censoring opinions they judge are against Biden. Go Trump.

~

So liberals, are you still believing the fear mongering lies of Dr. Fauci? I think you’ve been exposed.

~

Why would Antifa and BLM participate in the Jan. 6 Capitol Building attack? To make Trump look bad. The same reason that Nancy Pelosi didn’t put on the extra troops to protect the White House that day – like Trump asked her to do. I think she wanted turmoil and a false crisis. This is on the democrats as much as the republicans. Figure it out.

~

The Democrats will not let the Cubans in our country because Cubans hate Communism, and would probably vote Republican if given the chance. But they will let the southwest border be wide open to let those in that would probably vote Democrat. Not only that, the Democrats will move these people to tight race states where they will change the balance of the vote. How do you like the Democrat restrictions on speech and personal choice? Hang on; it is just getting started! How about all the Democrats saying that the Texas law, tightening cheating, is a worse affront than the Civil War was! What a bunch of BS! The Democrats are delusional!

~

Joe tells us he has been creating millions of jobs. I agree that by allowing closed businesses to reopen he has done a spectacular job. I just wish he would stop stealing my pension and savings via spending induced inflation. I worked hard for my pension and savings and paid lots of taxes on it.

~

Here we go again. I saw someone talking about masks on people and decided to address the fool’s thinking. People are wearing masks for their own safety. The virus does not care if you are a Republican, Democrat or a space alien, it will kill you. My only conjecture can be that you are one of those people that are not vaccinated, but refuses to wear a mask; you really do not care whether you live or die. You are one of those half-baked Trumpsters. I feel sorry for your family, as you will surely get the Delta variant. I feel sorry for those people you will infect. You cannot help yourself because you watch Faux News. Or you may be one of those many Russians trying to divide this country. Personally I have had both shots and feel better having them. I also am considering wearing a mask again (it will be mandated again) because of people that are gullible enough to make the shots political rather than a health issue. I guess you can’t fix stupid. God bless my country, even though it has shown more ignorance in the past four years.

~

P.T. Barnum once said, “There is a sucker born every minute”. The current “Conservative” movement (read Trump supporters) is actively fighting common sense COVID safety precautions such as masking, if necessary, or getting vaccinated. P.T.’s statement, at this point in time, couldn’t be more appropriate. Current COVID infection statistics show that literally 99.9 percent of all new infections and deaths are isolated to those individuals who have NOT been vaccinated. Those individuals have been fed the line that only “Liberals” get vaccinated and that no self respecting ‘Conservative’ would dream of doing anything that a ‘liberal’ does.” They have been fed the line that Conservatives can “OWN THE LIBS” by refusing to get vaccinated. Really? As a “Liberal” I find it somewhat amusing that “Conservatives” are literally willing to get sick and possibly “DIE” to prove they are better than a Liberal. Given that thought process, I would suggest that we restate P.T Barnum and say there is a “Conservative sucker dying every minute.” Perhaps I should embrace this lunacy, because that could mean that there could be one less Republican voting in 2022 or 2024. Of course I don’t want to see anyone get sick and maybe die. The data shows that COVID after effects could possibly lead to lifelong health problems. Perhaps, biting off your nose to spite your face is not a good plan.

~

I know not everyone is aware that Joe Biden is a stutterer and sometimes has trouble with words. But, that is not what people are talking about when they talk about his verbal problems. If you watch something other than mainstream media that airs only the parts that make sense, you’d know he has a big problem. Watch his complete speeches and you’ll see something scary. A President that cannot complete a simple sentence, a man that cannot put together a sentence, a man that stands there and strings together nonsensical words, a man that can’t even read a full sentence from a teleprompter.

~

Well, the numbers for COVID are again on the rise. What a surprise, Americans were basically locked up for a year with hopes this would end. But Biden opening our borders and delivering the illegal immigrants throughout the USA, while we are trying to handle this, washed everything down the drain. God bless us all!

~

Not “If”, but “when” the current political opposition party retakes the majority in November 2022, and using the same tactics of the sitting Congress to impeach the sitting President, Joe Biden’s past involvement with foreign money interests, and the evidence of his shady behavior from his own son’s laptop offers a far more convincing case of impeachable offenses, as is failure to report to the IRS off-the-books income, influence peddling, and abject lying about foreign quid pro quo involvement than does a single Ukrainian phone call. Biden’s deliberate decision alone not to enforce, as his job requires, federal immigration law would take him out of office if taking the same steps of what determines impeachment. The only way he can possibly avoid this route is to step down for “health” issues. That leaves the country with Harris, who on her own merits couldn’t make it through the “no-confidence” vote in the 2019 primaries.

~

To that poor soul who keeps getting sick. Sorry you voted for the worst president in American history. Try not to cry in your corn flakes over it. Who’s ignorant now? God bless President Joseph R. Biden Jr.!

~

Remember the first stimulus bill passed by the Republican Senate and signed by Trump? Remember the second one being held up because Trump wanted $600 payments instead of $300? And that it then passed the Republican Senate and got signed by Trump? Of course you don’t remember. If you did you’d have to stop blaming Biden.

~

No, I don’t remember when the Democrats tried to remove Trump via the 25th amendment. Why? Because they didn’t. The 25th amendment provides for having the cabinet and VP remove a president.