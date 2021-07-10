Tioga Downs announces 2021 Summer Concert Series  

Tioga Downs Casino Resort recently announced their 2021 Summer Concert Series. Mirabito Energy Products is back as the title sponsor for the Summer Concert Series, with Pepsi returning as a series co-sponsor. After being closed last year, the casino resort is more excited than ever to bring three new bands to rock out with Tioga Downs guests.

Starting the excitement is Blood, Sweat & Tears on July 29. This jazz-rock group has been rocking since the 1960s and has recently picked up a new singer, Keith Paluso, after his appearance on The Voice. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $50 for reserved seats.

The second act in this series is Tanya Tucker on Aug. 20. Tucker is a country musician who had her first hit in 1972 when she was 13, and has continued to create hit after hit since then. Tickets are $20 and 100% of the sales will benefit the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group.

Finishing up the summer concert is Cheap Trick on Sept. 10, sponsored by Tioga State Bank. This Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame inductee has been making headlines since 1974 and plans to continue rocking at Tioga Downs late summer. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $50 for reserved seats.

Tickets for Blood, Sweat & Tears are on sale now at the Tioga Downs Casino Resort gift shop, and online at ticketmaster.com. Tanya Tucker and Cheap Trick tickets will be announced in the near future. Follow Tioga Downs Casino Resort on Facebook for more information.

For more information on Tioga Downs Casino Resort, visit www.tiogadowns.com.