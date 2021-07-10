Convention continues, with Hose Races and Parade slated for today

The rain let up just in time for the commencement of Friday evening’s activities for the Central New York Firemen’s Association’s annual convention, held this year in Owego, N.Y. It is also the 66th annual convention of the Ladies Auxiliary of Central New York.

Activities for the weekend are all taking place in Owego, to include this morning’s ceremony downtown, and Saturday afternoon’s hose races that begin at 1 p.m. on Main Street, and then the 5 p.m. Firefighter’s Parade, which steps off on Fox Street and travels south on North Avenue; west on Main Street past the reviewing stand in front of the Baker Fireman’s Fountain; south on Park Street; east on Front Street; north on Paige Street; then west on Main Street concluding at VFW Post #1371, the convention’s headquarters.

The parade will feature four separate pipe and drum bands, in addition to six other brass and marching bands.

Pipe and drum bands participating include the Broome Celtics, Caledonian Highlanders Pipe & Drum Band, Penn York Highlanders, and Edward P. Maloney Pipe Band. Other bands include Tioga County’s own Kirby Band, Jazz Happens Band, Fall Creek Brass Band, the Hitmen Brass Band, elements of the Owego Free Academy Marching Band, and the Montour Falls Fire Department Band.

All are invited.