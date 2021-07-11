Firemen’s Convention concludes in Owego

The Central New York Firemen’s Association’s 127th Annual Convention and 68th Annual Convention of the Ladies Auxiliary of Central New York, hosted by the Owego Hose Teams, Inc. and the Owego Fire Department, concluded this morning with a farewell breakfast held at the American Legion on Front Street in Owego. The well-attended event provided activities for all throughout the weekend.

The Owego Pennysaver provided coverage throughout the event, to include the Friday Night Block Party, the Hose Race, the Parade, and the Celebratory Dinner held at Owego’s VFW on Main Street.

To view more photos, be sure to jump over to our Facebook Page where you will find live video feed as well.