Wet and rainy Fourth followed by stormy weather into the work week

At the time of this reporting on Thursday evening, and according to NYSEG, over 22,000 Upstate New York customers remained without power, to include approximately 4,000 residents in Tioga County. The remaining residents without power were recorded in Broome County.

It began over the Fourth of July weekend with patches of rainy weather combined with sun, often at the same time. But by Tuesday and Wednesday of last week, the weather was heating up and a storm was brewing.

Thunderstorms that contained wind gusts at 59-miles an hour were recorded in Tioga County, N.Y. on Wednesday, July 7, with damage visible in the county’s outlying areas like Candor, N.Y.

Storms also ravaged the Apalachin area, knocking down power lines and up-rooting trees. Power remained out for most area residents until Thursday afternoon.

There was also a large amount of damage reported in Campville, N.Y.

Owego’s Town Supervisor, Don Castellucci, put out a statement on Thursday, urging residents to use caution when traveling, and that downed power lines, trees, and other obstacles could hinder travel. He noted that several traffic signals were not operational.

Castellucci also noted that power restoration might take some time because of the damage to the infrastructure due to high winds and fallen trees.

It was also reported by Tioga County’s Emergency Services Director, Robert Williams, that NYSEG would be providing dry ice and bottled water on Friday, at Apalachin Fire Station #1 in Apalachin.

Areas of Susquehanna County and Bradford County were also hard hit, with areas around Windham and Rome, Pa. reporting flash flooding earlier in the week, and widespread power outages being reported in areas like Canton, Pa.

Among the hardest-hit areas, according to reports, at least from an initial guess by forecasters, were Apalachin and Campville in Tioga County.