Convention kicks off in Owego

Convention kicks off in OwegoOn July 8, the convention for the Central New York Fireman’s Association and the Ladies Auxiliary of Central New York kicked off in Owego. Pictured, a banner hangs at Owego’s Central Fire Station welcomes them. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Posted By: Gavin Pritchard July 9, 2021

On July 8, the Central New York Fireman’s Association held a welcome reception to kick off their weekend long annual convention. The American Legion in Owego was packed full of firemen from all over the state to include Cedarville, New York Mills, West Corners, Owego, Vestal, Chenango Bridge, and Endicott.

Active and veteran firefighters discussed their trade with passion. They told old stories (that many at the table already knew by heart) over a cover, performed by the Latimer Lee Band, of What’s Up, by the 4 Non Blondes.

A boot is placed in the center of the room at the American Legion on Thursday evening, and during the welcome reception for this year’s convention of the Central New York Fireman’s Association and the Ladies Auxiliary of Central New York. A band, the Latimer Lee Band, performs music in the background. (Photo by Gavin Pritchard)

Patrick Gavin, organizer of the event, walked from group to group making sure everyone was comfortable. Guests ate turkey and cheese sandwiches with veggies.

A 50/50 raffle, with a prize of $1,000, was held to raise money for the Central New York Fireman’s Association. Also, a large boot was placed on a table in the middle of the room for direct donations to the Owego Hose Team.

Most of the ceremony of the Central New York Fireman’s Association Annual Convention is set for Friday and Saturday – with various outings and services during the weekend. The welcome reception was a relaxed tone setter for the weekend.

Over on Main Street on Thursday, and near the VFW Post, fire department and Owego Hose Team members prepare the apparatus needed for Saturday’s hose race. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Many old friends shook hands and gave big hugs. It was clear that many of the attending guests have not seen each other for a long time. This gathering allowed firemen and their families the ability to rekindle their lost friendships. The afternoon felt special and devoid of many of the restrictions suffered over quarantine.

Hose Team members hang a banner up at The American Legion on Thursday evening, and prior to the welcome reception for those attending this year’s convention of the Central New York Fireman’s Association and the Ladies Auxiliary of Central New York. (Photo by Gavin Pritchard)

The welcome reception was a wonderful launching-off point.

Be sure to visit us often for more photos from the convention, as we will be providing coverage throughout the weekend. Here is the schedule.

