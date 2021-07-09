Convention kicks off in Owego

On July 8, the Central New York Fireman’s Association held a welcome reception to kick off their weekend long annual convention. The American Legion in Owego was packed full of firemen from all over the state to include Cedarville, New York Mills, West Corners, Owego, Vestal, Chenango Bridge, and Endicott.

Active and veteran firefighters discussed their trade with passion. They told old stories (that many at the table already knew by heart) over a cover, performed by the Latimer Lee Band, of What’s Up, by the 4 Non Blondes.

Patrick Gavin, organizer of the event, walked from group to group making sure everyone was comfortable. Guests ate turkey and cheese sandwiches with veggies.

A 50/50 raffle, with a prize of $1,000, was held to raise money for the Central New York Fireman’s Association. Also, a large boot was placed on a table in the middle of the room for direct donations to the Owego Hose Team.

Most of the ceremony of the Central New York Fireman’s Association Annual Convention is set for Friday and Saturday – with various outings and services during the weekend. The welcome reception was a relaxed tone setter for the weekend.

Many old friends shook hands and gave big hugs. It was clear that many of the attending guests have not seen each other for a long time. This gathering allowed firemen and their families the ability to rekindle their lost friendships. The afternoon felt special and devoid of many of the restrictions suffered over quarantine.

The welcome reception was a wonderful launching-off point.

Be sure to visit us often for more photos from the convention, as we will be providing coverage throughout the weekend. Here is the schedule.