Letter: Owego Elks Lodge 1039 holds successful Strawberry Lawn Party

Dear Editor,

The members of the Owego Elks Lodge 1039 want to extend a huge thank you to the community for coming out to enjoy our Strawberry Lawn Party last Friday, June 18. Your overwhelming support helped us add $4,000 toward the Roof Replacement Fund.

It was a pleasure to see friends and neighbors socialize, while enjoying the weather, food, shortcake, and entertainment.

Thank you to Rick Fry and Tracey Neigh with his band Trick Shot for the live music. A huge thank you to Michael MacNaughton and his family for successfully running our first ever Cornhole Challenge. Congratulations go out to the winners, and thank you to all the participants who came from all over the Southern Tier to play.

We owe a debt of gratitude to our members, families, friends, neighbors, and local businesses. From donations to set-up, cooking to serving, your support made this event possible. Specifically we need to thank The Owego Pennysaver, MJ’s Bar & Restaurant, Sugar Maple Café, Betsy and Jim at Susquehanna Screen Printers, Boy Scout Troop #38, and Girl Scout Troop #40234.

Our Lodge committees are looking forward to planning more events in the future. Watch for event details on community calendars around the tier and the Lodge Facebook page, Owego Elks 1039.

Sincerely,

Owego Elks Lodge 1039