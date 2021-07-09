Remembering Frank M. Baker

The Central New York Firemen’s Association (CNYFA) holds a special place in the hearts of Owego firefighters as its founder and first president was Owego’s own Frank M. Baker.

Baker, a past Owego Fire Chief in 1882, started the organization to bring together more closely, for mutual benefit, the volunteer firefighters of Central New York and to advance the interests of the volunteer system.

Central was formed in 1893 with its first convention held in Auburn, N.Y. and Owego’s turn at hosting the annual convention was two years later, in 1895.

Born in Owego in 1846, Mr. Baker took a keen interest in the activities of volunteer firefighters from boyhood. His idea to organize and unite area firefighters and fire departments lives on today, 128 years later.

Frank Baker was also instrumental in organizing the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY), of which he was secretary from 1874 to 1884, inclusive, and president in 1884 and 1885.

The Owego community continues to enjoy the legacy of Frank Baker through the Baker Fireman’s Fountain, located in the Courthouse Square, and the clock tower atop Owego Central Fire Station – both donated through Mr. Baker’s philanthropy.

The Baker Fireman’s Fountain, depicting a firefighter holding a child, is often described as the symbol of Owego and its community minded residents – standing for the spirit of volunteerism that makes Owego great. The fountain was given to the Village of Owego and its firefighters by Mr. Baker as a memorial to his son, George Hobart Baker, who was killed in an automobile accident in 1913. The younger Baker was also past chief of the Owego Fire Department from 1900-1901. The fountain was recently restored and given new life through the efforts of the Owego Hose Team.

The clock tower at Central Fire Station was a gift from Baker in 1912. A railroad man by trade, Mr. Baker had an extensive fire memorabilia collection, now in procession of the Tioga County Historical Society as he was well known in firefighter circles around the world.

Baker was the society’s first president and served and village trustee and mayor for several years. A notable token of appreciation from village residents to Mr. Baker can be found at the society.

Along with a silver trumpet he carried for ceremonial occasions is a cup with the following inscription, “Presented to Hon. Frank M. Baker by the citizens of Owego, Old Home Week August 1909, as a slight token of affection for the man who ever has the interests of the village at heart and who has earned the tender regard of every person.”

Owego Hose Team members, Owego firefighters, and all Central New York guests will raise a glass in honor of Frank M. Baker at this weekend’s Central convention.