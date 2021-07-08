Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi, I am a semi-feral cat that came from a feral cat colony in Ulster, Pa. My name is Tigey, and I say that I am semi-feral because I tolerate being fed by humans but I don’t tolerate being touched by them. I mean, after living here for over five years I have relaxed my standards a little.

Nancy, the lady that takes care of us, treats me well enough; she feeds me plenty of food and we even get treats, which I really enjoy, we have plenty of dry, warm soft places to sleep, and in the summer she keeps it a little cooler in here – so I can’t complain.

However, I think people, in general, can be unpredictable and shouldn’t be trusted. Just saying. I have Nancy trained to serve me my meals and my treats in the bathroom under the bathroom sink. I just like that small and cozy dark place, and she has beds set up in there for two cats with a curtain draped over the front for privacy.

I share the space with Carly, who I get along well with. I actually get along well with most of the kitties here, except maybe Clara. She is something else. But I’m not telling her story, I’m telling mine.

I do like it here. We all run loose, even though there are plenty of cages. If we want to sleep in a cage there is a comfy bed in all of them, but the door to the cage is always open. We have an endless supply of dry food and wet food once a day, with treats at night.

We don’t have to worry about the weather or predators or lack of food. Our main goal for the day is to find an empty bed in front of a window or a sunny spot on the floor that we can curl up in. That’s what a cat’s life should be all about, right?

If you want to donate to help Nancy take care of all of us you can send your checks to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827. If you want to talk about any of us, you can call her at (607) 768-6575.