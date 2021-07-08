Newark Valley’s Summerfest set for July 31

The Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce has been making plans for this year’s Newark Valley Summerfest, set for July 31, 2021 in Newark Valley, N.Y. There will be music, food, and plenty of fun.

It will be held in two locations; the Village Green on Route 38, and at the Depot on Depot Street. The fun will start at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. on the Green and at 9 p.m. at the Depot.

There will be crafters and vendors, food trucks, a chicken BBQ, music, classic cars, fire trucks, face painting, and much more. Don’t forget about the duck race, with an added twist this year. The organizers are building a man-made stream in the railroad tracks. The Newark Valley Fire Department will supply the water as they release the ducks.

Duck race tickets are available at several local businesses in Newark Valley, Richford and Berkshire. Make sure to get your Lone Duck or Quacker Pack of tickets for your chance to win. Tickets will also be available at the NTCC booth the day of the event until 1 p.m.

Also new this year, the organizers are planning a Teddy Bear Parade (for young children preschool through kindergarten). They can bring their favorite Teddy Bear or stuffed animal and dress them up (as well as themselves) to carry or pull in a wagon, etc. The parade will begin at noon at the Depot. Rowdy from the Rumble Ponies will be leading the parade.

Regarding the parade, the organizers, in a release, stated that due to lack of responses, possibly COVID related, there will be no regular parade this year.

The event will close with fireworks set off from Cook’s Hill, which are visible for miles around. Fireworks will start approximately at 9 p.m.

Watch them from home, the Village, the High School or the soccer fields across from Bement Billings Farmstead, or just look up!

They are still looking for more vendors and crafters, as well as any Farm Market vendors. If interested, email to NVSummerfest@gmail.com. You can also follow The Northern Tioga Chamber and NV Summerfest on Facebook.