Lion of the Year Awarded for 2021

Twice a month, the members of the nonprofit Apalachin Lions Club meet at Donoli’s Restaurant in Apalachin to discuss activities that serve the communities of Apalachin, Campville, and Little Meadows. The club’s 65th year of service was quite a unique challenge due to COVID restrictions.

Annual projects normally include a Back to School Program, Special Olympics, Christmas Baskets, an Easter Egg Hunt, Child Eye Screenings and Highway Cleanups, all of which had to be cancelled.

Efforts were modified to provide donations to local food banks to help those in need. Fundraising activities were evaluated and adjusted, to include Doug’s Fish Fry and All Year Broom Sale activities.

At a recent installation meeting, one Lion was honored for his commitment to the Lion’s Motto of “We Serve”.

The 2019 Lion of the year, Naomi Rupright, presented The 2021 Lion of the Year Award to Past District Governor (PDG), Lion Bob Jensen. Bob was chosen by previous winners of the award for his outstanding service and devotion to club activities.

In a press release received by the Apalachin Lions Club, they wrote, “Jensen could always be counted on to help with projects and served as club secretary this past year.”

To learn more about the Lions Club, visit apalachinlions.com or email to weserve@apalachinlions.org.