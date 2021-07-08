Convention History of Central New York Firemen in Owego

DID YOU KNOW? On Aug. 25, 1828 Owego’s first fire company was formed called the “Owego Fire Company.” Fires at this time were fought with buckets of water, and businesses and residents alike were required to have buckets on hand.

1895

Founded in 1893 by Past Owego Fire Chief Frank Baker, Owego hosted its first Central New York Firemen’s Association (Central) Convention in 1895. The convention is rotated around the state each year and was held in Auburn in 1893 and Ithaca in 1894.

Mr. Baker was president of the organization for its first six years. The village was decorated with patriotic bunting from street to street. An estimated 1,500 were in line and participated in the parade that included 51 fire companies and 25 bands.

Proceedings were held at the Ahwaga Place and the Courthouse. Hose races, prize drills, and hook and ladder races were held at the “Owego Driving Park.”

“You can be a stranger in Owego but once,” was the convention motto.

DID YOU KNOW? Owego’s first Fire Chief was John J. Taylor, elected by the fire department membership in 1844, who would later serve in the United States Congress.

1908

Leading fire fighting authorities from England, France, Belgium, Denmark, and Italy all attended the Central convention held in Owego in 1908. Proceedings took place at the “New Owego House” and Courthouse with a focus on fire protection and prevention.

Hose races were held at the fairgrounds and included hose races, a hook and ladder race, hub and hub race, and prize drills. Attendees were provided motor vehicle rides around the village and boat launches on the Susquehanna River.

DID YOU KNOW? Owego’s 1866 Amoskeag Steam Fire Engine owned by the Owego Fire Department and operated by the Owego Hose Team is believed to be the oldest operating steam fire engine in the country?

1924

Thirty (30) fire departments and 15 bands marched in the parade that lasted two hours from start to finish at the 1924 Central convention in Owego. Owego’s new motorized fire apparatus was on full display for the convention participants.

All seven Owego fire companies at the time participated, including Independent Hose Company #7, which is comprised of young boys with a small two wheeled hose cart. A special display of fire badges and ribbons collected by Frank Baker was shown at his downtown store.

DID YOU KNOW? The Baker Fireman’s Fountain located in the Courthouse Square and the clock tower atop Owego Central Fire Station were gifts to the Village of Owego and its firefighters by past Owego Fire Chief Frank M. Baker. Modeled by Caspar Buberl and sold by J.W. Fiske, the fountain type is called the “Fiske Fireman.” Fourteen zinc statues of firemen similar to the one in Owego are located across the United States.

1934

Called the most successful convention since its founding, the 1934 convention saw 10,000 people attend the parade with over 50 fire departments and drum and bugle corps participating. Additional drum and bugle corps contests were held at Marvin Park with the Cortland Legion as the winner. Sherburne Fire Department won the hose races on lower Front Street.

A professional boxing show was included in the events by Arista Athletic Club of Binghamton on Depot Street. Led by then OFD Chief D. Warren Brown, the 41st Central convention was a smashing success. Fireworks concluded the convention that ran Tuesday through Thursday, with Red Herson and his Ithaca orchestra highlighting the convention dinner at the Elks Club.

DID YOU KNOW? The Owego Fire Department is comprised of five (5) fire companies, with the oldest being the Susquehanna Hose Co. #1 – dating back to 1851. Other fire companies are Wave Hose Co. #2, Croton Hose Co. #3, Hiawatha Engine Co. #4, and Ahwaga Ladder Co. #5.

1953

The 70-unit Central parade featured fire departments, drum corps, and fire equipment in 1953. A color guard, followed by the Sampson Air Force Base Military Band, led the parade viewed by thousands.

Morrisville took two first place finishes and a second in the hose races held on lower Front Street, winning the overall point’s trophy. Owego’s Lloyd Angel was elected second vice president of the association and would later become Central’s president, the second Owego native to hold the position.

DID YOU KNOW? The Owego Hose Team won its first Central New York firematic hose racing title in 1959 at Elmira. Over 20 championships have been won by the hose teams since that time to include wins at the last three Central conventions Owego has hosted (2010, 1995, 1987).

1970

The 1970 Central convention was headquartered at the former Treadway Inn for the first time, “Where the Lamplighter meets the Jolly Rogue.” Convention meetings also took place at the Elks Club and Tioga Theatre.

The Kirby Band of Nichols treated guests to a concert at the Courthouse Square to kick off the convention. Owego’s Hiawatha Engine Co. #4 hose team set a record in the “wye race” with a time of 20.6 seconds.

Co-chaired by then OFD Chief Billy Franz and Bill Ballard, the convention went off without a hitch.

DID YOU KNOW? Other than Frank Baker, “Old” Joe DeWitt is perhaps Owego’s most famous firefighter serving as the longest tenured fire chief in Owego’s history in the mid-1800s, from 1849-1851 and 1865-1869 (eight years). He was regarded as the oldest living firefighter in New York State, hence the nickname “Old.” The fire bell in the Courthouse Square is dedicated in his honor.

1987

“Fun Firematics” were held on Lake Street with 250 people cheering on the bucket brigade in 1987. Sidney took first place, with Apalachin coming in second during the Friday night “mini-races.”

The serious competitions took place Saturday morning on North Avenue and Main Street. Tied with two legs apiece on the overall traveling firematic trophy was the Montour Falls “Swamp Stompers” and Odessa “Ridge Runners.” Standing in their way was the Flat Rats team of Owego’s Croton Hose Co. #3, with one leg on the trophy. Three legs are required to retire the overall trophy from circulation.

“Our hose teams are going to win,” said then Owego Fire Chief Danny Cronk. “No question.”

Win they did – in spectacular fashion.

“Every bar in Owego helped us celebrate that victory on our home turf,” said Team Captain David Franz.

DID YOU KNOW? The Owego Fire Department is a 100 percent volunteer organization that is always seeking additional volunteers. With four fire stations, eight fire trucks and two boats, helping hands are always welcome. Applications are available online at www.OwegoFire.org or by stopping by Central Fire Station on North Avenue.

1995

The 1995 convention in Owego saw a block party on Temple Street next to Owego Central Fire Station, hose races on lower Front Street, and a grand parade through downtown Owego. Owego’s Susquehanna Hose Company #1 won the overall point’s trophy at the hose races, becoming the youngest team to win in tournament history.

Comprising all 16-year-old apprentice firefighters, the “Young Ones” team as they were nicknamed defeated 10 other fire departments to win the title. The youth were treated to non-alcoholic Champagne in celebration of knocking off the veteran hose racers.

DID YOU KNOW? Firematic hose races improve basic firefighting skills, helping firefighters better protect life and property.

2010

2010 was a tumultuous year in the history of the Owego Fire Department as the Owego Village Board let go over 150 volunteers from the fire department’s ranks. Led by then OFD Chief Ed Bidwell, chairing his second convention, the department was able to put the negativity aside and pull off its 9th successful Central convention.

Starting at Pheasant Hills Golf Club Friday morning, fire departments from around the state joined Owego in a fun-filled weekend. “Fun firematics” and a block party were held on Temple Street next to Owego Central Fire Station, with a beer tent provided by American Legion Post #401.

Twelve (12) teams participated in hose races Saturday morning on the Flats in front of Croton Hose Co. #3’s Fire Station. Owego’s own Susquehanna Hose Co. #1 took overall honors at the competition.

A grand parade concluded the festivities through downtown Owego.

DID YOU KNOW? Owego has a total of five Fallen Firefighters who have died in the line of duty – Roy Wiltse (1939), Winfield Knapp (1965), Richard Beck (1993), Steve Gavin (2003), and Matt Porcari (2013).