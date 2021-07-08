Berkshire Fire District News

The Berkshire Fire District Ambulance is currently in service only for short periods of time due to the lack of EMTs (emergency medical technicians). The Town of Berkshire has contracted with Maine EMS to provide service to the Town of Berkshire for the next year.

During the next year the Fire Commissioners are going to explore other options in an attempt to keep a local ambulance operating. The Fire District appointed a Long-Range Planning Committee to help with a plan to keep the Fire Department up to date and have the needed number of qualified Firefighters to provide fire protection in the Town of Berkshire.

The LRP is putting together plans to address apparatus, protective gear, equipment and building needs. This plan is looking at the department’s apparatus and its age and condition, so that replacements can be stretched out over a reasonable time frame.

The district will be looking at possible consolidation of trucks and keeping the best options for the community. The LRP has also looked at safety gear equipment, with the current age of it, and is going to recommend the most beneficial way to keep up to date.

If you have noticed, the Fire Department sign is being utilized more in recent weeks. The District and Company are working on getting a digital sign use by the entire community. They are working on getting a grants and / or donations. The sign being looked at is around $25,000.

The District and LRP committee completed a community survey. Most of the responses were very positive in support of local services, according to Jim Simmons, chairman.

If you would like a copy of the survey, email the Fire District at berkshirefiredistrict.ny@gmail.com.