Celebrating the railroad through song and story

“Ridin’ the Rails” will perform at the Tioga County Historical Society on Saturday, July 10. This musical group uses music to tell stories of railroading and times of the past.

There will be two shows, one at 2 p.m., and the next at 3 p.m. at the museum. TCHS is hosting this group in conjunction with the current exhibit on display until Oct. 2, “Historic Railroads of the Southern Tier.”

Tickets will be available at the door on the day of the event. The cost is $10 for adults, $16 for couples, and children under 12 are free.

For more information, contact the museum by calling (607) 687-2460, or email to museum@tiogahistory.org.

The Tioga County Historical Society and Museum is located at 110 Front St. in Owego.