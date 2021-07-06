Stepping up to ‘the call’ 

June 14, 2021 is a memorable and significant day for both Julie Dodge and members of V.F.W. Post 1371 in Owego, N.Y. It was Flag Day, but it was also the day Dodge was elected as Post Commander, and the first woman to assume that role. Dodge previously served as Quartermaster for the Post.

A 22-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard, Dodge shared, “I have learned from my military experience that when you ‘get the call,’ it’s time for you to step up and show up.”

Julie further commented that she is pleased to take on the Commander role, and said, “I am willing and honored to do so.”

Dodge also works at the V.F.W. as a manager, and where she is involved with scheduling, ordering, and coordinating functions.

Now 42, Julie graduated from Candor High School. At the time the thought of college debt didn’t appeal to her, but a discussion with a recruiter heightened her interest in the military.

After approaching her parents about it, Julie soaked in wisdom from her grandfather, Almon E. Catlin, who told her, “If you are going to join the military, choose the U.S. Air Force.”

Catlin, a World War II veteran, was a pilot in the U.S. Army Air Force, and flew a B-24 nicknamed “Leakin’ Deacon” during the European theatre. Captured by Italian forces in Verona, Italy on June 9, 1944, Catlin, age 24 at the time, spent 324 days, or just over 10 months, in three separate German P.O.W. camps. He was liberated on April 29, 1945, and later received the Air Medal Award and a Purple Heart. Catlin passed away in 2008.

It was her grandfather, Julie said, who provided much of the inspiration in regards to her decision to join the Air Force; and later, in 2003 and while she was serving in Kuwait, Catlin surprised his granddaughter by purchasing her a V.F.W. lifetime membership.

Another notable piece of inspiration, Catlin also held the position of Commander at the V.F.W. Post 1371 in the early 1960’s. A photo of Catlin posing alongside three other Post members hangs proudly on the wall in the downstairs room at the Post.

Dodge, reflecting on her grandfather’s Commander role, shared, “I know he would want me to do this, too.”

Looking back at her early military days, Dodge chuckled as she recalled arriving at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada as a young recruit. It was a “what did I get into” moment, but overall, she remarked, “It was the best choice, and I am happy I made that choice, it gave me a good start.”

From building facilities from the ground up, like schools, to offering disaster relief, such as after hurricanes, to running service organizations for the troops, Julie’s career took her around the world.

World stops included two occasions in Guatemala and also St. Lucia, Grenada, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan, and the latter is where she served with “Operation Enduring Freedom.”

In the later years of her career she worked as an Engineering Assistant and was involved in the installation of communications equipment, such as setting up entire bases.

Today, Post Quartermaster Dave Bensley, who also held the role of Commander in the past, shared, “Julie is doing an excellent job, and she is keeping things going well.”

V.F.W. Post 1371 is on the map this year as they assume the task of convention headquarters for the upcoming 127th Annual Central New York Firemen’s Association (CNYFA) Convention. The Post will welcome convention guests throughout their stay in Owego, and as a gathering place for meetings and meals.

Going forward, it is Julie’s goal to keep the Post active, and will increase efforts to reach out to more veterans about becoming members. Dodge is aware that there has been a stigma associated with the organization, and welcomes all veterans to stop by and visit.

The Post, she said, is not just a bar atmosphere for older veterans, but a place for veterans to share experiences and help each other, as well as support the community.

Recruiting new members is critical, too, Dodge said, to carry on the work of the Ritual Team and Honor Guard, as well as the V.F.W. Auxiliary. New veterans are needed to participate in parades, dedications, special events, and at funerals.

For decades, the V.F.W. Post 1371 has been, and continues to be a vital partner in our community. The Post hosts functions all throughout the year such as serving up hot dogs on opening day of Little League, to providing upwards of 100 Easter baskets, hosting a kid’s summer picnic, along with Black Friday bowling and the distribution of Christmas gifts. Two golf tournaments hosted during the year help bring in proceeds for these special events for youth.

The V.F.W. also rents out their upstairs hall for birthday parties, graduations, and more. For information visit them on Facebook, or call (607) 687-1371.