Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers announces $ 31,000 in Scholarships awarded to Tioga County students

The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers recently announced the 2021 scholarship recipients.

This year’s recipients included Faith Hand from Waverly High School, who received the Alice Walker Cooper Family Scholarship in an amount of $5,350. Faith will be attending SUNY Cobleskill in the fall.

Also receiving the Alice Walker Cooper Family Scholarship, in the amount of $5,350, is Nathan A. Rick, of Waverly High School. Nathan will be attending Elmira College in the fall.

Receiving the Carl and Charlotte Lovejoy Scholarship in the amount of $4,400 is Kaitlyn D. Clark, of Waverly High School. Kaitlyn will be attending SUNY Cortland in the fall.

Receiving the Elizabeth Alamo Nursing Scholarship in the amount of $500 is Waverly High’s Alexa Onsanger. Alexa will attend Alfred State College in the fall.

Emilee T. Little, from Waverly High School, was award the Katherine P. Kerrigan Scholarship, and received an award for $4,950. Emilee will be attending Corning Community College in the fall.

Receiving the Katherine P. Kerrigan Scholarship, in the amount of $4,950 is Nicholas R. Wheeler, of Waverly High School. Nicholas will attend Broome Community College in the fall.

The Bill Davis Scholarship, in the amount of $2,500, was awarded to Camryn Kopalek of Owego Free Academy. Camryn will attend Ithaca College in the fall.

This year’s Finkle Rosenberg Scholarship, in the amount of $2,000, was awarded to Rebecca Hawkins from Owego Free Academy. Rebecca will be attending Mansfield University in the fall.

Mackenzie A. Struble, from Owego Free Academy, was awarded the Owego Free Academy Alumni Scholarship in the amount of $1,000. Mackenzie will attend Broome Community College in the fall.

Founded in 2003, the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers serves five counties, Bradford, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga counties, Pa. and Tioga County, N.Y. For more information on its work in the community, contact Suzanne Lee at (570) 888-4759. You can also visit www.twintierscf.org for more information.