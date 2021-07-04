Depot Friday Night Series continues with the Horseshoe Lounge Playboys

The Depot Friday Night series continues on July 2 when Randy Miritello and the Horseshoe Lounge Playboys return for a concert of acoustic backwoods and Americana rocking roots music.

The Horseshoe Lounge Playboys have played with Arlo Guthrie, Ricky Scaggs and Willie Nelson, and are a high energy, enthusiastic band that will have you clapping your hands and tapping your toes.

July 9 brings a very special performance to the Depot all the way from Nashville, Tennessee as Ridin’ the Rails brings their show, which celebrates the railroad, in song and story to the Newark Valley Depot Stage Wagon.

“What better way to celebrate 151 years of trains coming to Newark Valley than with this group as they entertain with great music, humorous banter and sing along songs, and what better location than at our Lehigh Valley Ray Shaver Depot,” stated one of the organizers in a press release last week.

On July 16, the Dean Goble Band will perform at the Depot for the first time. According to the organizers, the Dean Goble Band performs a mix of classic country, Southern rock and western swing, and they are excited to bring them to the Depot.

“This band is a quintet of musicians who create and perform all styles of songs with the versatility of five vocalists, fiddle, steel, guitars, piano, bass and drums and you are going to hear something that tickles your fancy,” organizers wrote.

The Lehigh Valley Ray Shave Depot in Newark Valley is located on Depot Street, and doors open on Friday evenings at 6 p.m., with the entertainment beginning at 7 p.m.

Admission is free and food and refreshments are available. Weather permitting, the programs are held outside on the Newark Valley Depot Stage Wagon – so bring a lawn chair. Visit nvhistory.org for a full schedule of events.