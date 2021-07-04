Megan Henry Crowned Tioga County’s 2021-2022 Dairy Princess

The 58th Tioga County Dairy Princess Coronation was held outdoors at a private location and was hosted by Ruth Strong, Dairy Princess coordinator, on June 12. During the Coronation, the 2021-2022 Dairy Princess, Megan Henry, was crowned for a second year.

The new court includes Alternate Dairy Princesses Addison Aman, daughter of Aaron and Becky Aman of Candor; and Rosie Hines, daughter of Wesley and Sarah Hines of Newark Valley; Dairy Ambassadors Aundrea, daughter of Rob and Jen Zorn of Tioga Center; Makenna Zorn, daughter of Tom and Maureen Zorn of Tioga Center; and Laura Ludwig, daughter of Scott and Sharon Ludwig, of Newark Valley; and new Dairy Ambassadors Kate and Grace Guiles, daughters of David and Katherine Guiles, of Newark Valley.

Although the program was short and sweet again this year, the newly crowned Dairy Princess, Megan Henry, started her speech by “thanking the dairy promotion committee members for a great, although slightly unusual, promotional year.” She also thanked her fellow court members for their hard work and support during the challenging year.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the girls had many challenges to overcome during the 2020-2021 year. Henry highlighted their many accomplishments.

“To start the year, we went to the Tioga Summer Rec program to celebrate National Ice-Cream Month,” said Henry.

She added, “During the summer months we went to multiple farmers markets in Candor and Spencer. At these events, we handed out milk, cheese, promotion handouts, and started to raise money for Fill-A Glass with Hope.”

They were able to raise $500 that was donated to Tioga County Rural Ministry. In addition, they provided promotional materials to include coloring books, pencils, bracelets, stickers, key chains, and a flyer with dairy recipes to Candor and Spencer School for teachers to use in the classroom. The informational flyer highlighted the dairy industry and how it was responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To add to their list of activities, they held several ‘refuel with chocolate milk’ promotions at Candor and Newark Valley High Schools. They produced a virtual farm tour video at Stronghaven Farms to share with teachers at various schools.

“Although we were not able to get into any classrooms, I provided the video to teachers to share with their students,” Henry stated. “To finish the year, we were invited to attend the Tiger Farm Days at Tioga Central School this past week.”

Although Henry is off to college in September, she is up to the challenge, with the help of her Alternate Dairy Princesses and court, of continuing to share the promotional messages of how dairy farmers dedicate themselves to their animals, their land, and the product that they produce.

“I am looking forward to another year of dairy promotion with Rosie, Addie, Laura, Audi, Makenna, Grace and Kate,” she added. “Together I know we will be able to represent the dairy industry and inform the public of the importance of dairy products and how dairy farmers are critical stewards for the environment.”