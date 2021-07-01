Two Owego youth receive presidential volunteer service awards

A gathering on June 13 titled “A Celebration of Youth and Local History,” and presented by the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation, Inc., put the spotlight on two Owego – Apalachin Middle School students who were recognized and awarded for their recent individual history projects.

Robert Clarke Bassett, president of the foundation, remarked, “Increasing interest in local history, and especially when it involves youth, is just one of several goals of the foundation.”

Special recognition was also given to local historians, Tom and Sally McEnteer.

The celebration of history featured “A Sketch in the Life of James Pumpelly,” which was presented by Graham Strolin, and “Pioneer Women and the Camp Family,” delivered by Sullivan O’Donnell. Both projects were under the mentorship of Tom McEnteer.

Both Graham and Sullivan remarked that the opportunity was exciting and a great honor, and that it was a pleasure to work with McEnteer, as well as Mr. Bassett.

Graham and Sullivan emphasized that the Pumpelly and Camp families were extremely influential in the early days of Owego, and looked back as far as 1802 when Pumpelly first arrived in Owego. An added honor for the students, a few descendants of James Pumpelly attended the event.

Sullivan shared, “We started by meeting at the museum just before Christmas,” and further explained that at first the process was overwhelming, yet they soon learned how to streamline the vast amount of history available.

Graham cited that Pumpelly was progressive for his time and instrumental in shaping the development of Owego, and highlighted Pumpelly’s role in infrastructure development and business growth, as well as his work as President of the Ithaca and Owego Railway Company and President of the Village of Owego, among other contributions.

Sullivan pointed out in his presentation that women in Tioga County’s early history have been under-recognized.

He said, “It’s been a privilege to learn about these women of history, and it’s important to recognize them.”

Sullivan’s pioneer women history journey featured Abigail Whittlesey Camp, and who moved to Owego after marrying William Camp. The influence of Juliette Marie Camp, daughter of Abigail and founder of the Owego Female Seminary in 1828, was shared.

At the conclusion of this portion of the event, Youth Foundation Board Member Ryan Marchewka and Vice President Kat Curatolo presented Graham and Sullivan each with a President’s Volunteer Service Award.

A President’s Lifetime Service Award was presented to Sally and Tom McEnteer, who have both dedicated five decades of work preserving Tioga County’s history.

Bassett remarked, “The level of contributions are considered premier, and they are so deserving of this award.”

Sally shared that community is very important and that Tioga County has always been special to the couple, with Tom adding, “It isn’t over yet, and I hope to continue. One of the great joys is having spent a lifetime doing things I love doing.”

One of those great joys was working with Graham and Sullivan, and Tom commented, “They did a great job,” and chuckled as he said, “I think I enjoyed it a lot more than they did.”

Also recognized with a President’s Lifetime Service Award was Otsego County historian Leigh Eckmair for her work keeping history alive in the Town of Gilbertsville and surrounding communities.

A second part of the event recognized several Tioga County students who were the recipients of scholarships via the foundation.

The CHB Youth Foundation is a non-profit youth organization that offers youth scholarships and educational and training activities while promoting history and heritage.

Foundation offices are located within the Ah-Wa-Ga Center at 34 1/2 Lake St. in Owego. You can follow them on Facebook.