Tioga County Deed Transfers

On June 14, 2021, property located at 54 Old Rte. 38, Town of Owego, from Tyler Rypkema to Adam and Julie Frolish for $26,000.

On June 14, 2021, property located at 83 McMaster St., Village of Owego, from Joseph Sindoni to Timothy Nieves for $127,000.

On June 15, 2021, property located at 819 Whig St., Village of Newark Valley, from CJP Capital LLC to Rhonda Jerauld for $124,226.

On June 15, 2021, property located at 14 Standish Rd., Town of Owego, from Mark Jones As Trustee to John Baudendistel Jr. for $140,000.

On June 15, 2021, property located at 9528 St. Rte. 17C, Town of Owego, from Richard Carling Jr. to Carlos and Konstantina Ontivero for $12,500.

On June 16, 2021, property located at 12 Orange St., Village of Waverly, from Ryan Schaffer and Jenifer Simons to Kristen Elston for $91,000.

On June 17, 2021, property located at 5404 St. Rte. 38, Town of Newark Valley, from George Hoffmier Sr. to Judith Barrett for $15,000.

On June 17, 2021, property located at 79 Coventry Rd., Town of Owego, from Christopher and Adrienne DeMarco to Lisa Melena for $265,000.

On June 17, 2021, property located at Matson Road, Town of Richford, from Patricia DelGuidice to Frank Schermerhorn for $90,000.

On June 18, 2021, property located at Valley View Drive, Town of Owego from Walsh Reality LLC to Michele Oliveira-Corey for $67,665.

On June 18, 2021, property located at Valley View Drive, Town of Owego, from Walsh Reality LLC to Hunter Corey for $28,835.

On June 18, 2021, property located at 351 Ro-Ki Blvd., Town of Nichols, from Diane and Richard Keene Atty. in Fact to Willard and Lois Meade for $179,900.

On June 21, 2021, property located at 351 E. Berkshire Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Henry, Elizabeth and Noah Speicher to Glezen Farms Reality LLC for $208,046.

On June 21, 2021, property located at 110 Halstead Ave., Village of Owego, from Dieter and Linda Dauber to Paige Monell for $167,000.

On June 21, 2021, property located at 387 Front St., Village of Owego, from John Hanusek and Rebecca Hickey to Joshua Marland and Matthew Harrick for $190,000.

On June 21, 2021, property located at 2544 Marshland Rd., Town of Owego, from Tammy Drost and Glen Ryburn to Michael and Sarah Mason for $346,000.

On June 21, 2021, property located at 3 Commerce St., Village of Owego, from Suzanne Hungsiner to Samuel and Anna Reeves for $18,000.

On June 22, 2021, property located at 45 Rebecca Dr., Town of Owego, from Brent Wilson to Harold and Erin Harrington for $215,000.

On June 22, 2021, property located at 233 Maple Lane, Town of Owego, from Sarah Delmage to Maria Pierce for $127,650.

On June 22, 2021, property located at 373 Madigan Rd., Town of Barton, from Kathryn Fey to Richard and Anne Stevens for $465,000.

On June 22, 2021, property located at 230 Wade Hollow Rd., Town of Owego, from Willard and Lois Meade to Rondrew Enterprises LLC for $360,000.

On June 23, 2021, property located at Michigan Hollow Road, Town of Spencer, from Angelo Sand and Gravel Inc. to Taylor Perosio for $20,000.