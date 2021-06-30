Voter turnout low for Republican Primary Election

The Tioga County Republican Primary was held on Tuesday, June 22. The winners of the primary will move forward to the General Election on Nov. 2 as the Republican Candidate.

Incumbent Michael E. Myers was put forward as the Republican candidate for the Town Justice of Barton. He walked away with 78.27% of the vote.

For the candidacy of a council position in Barton, Kevin Everly squeezed past Brandon Stanton and Michael Rice in a competitive election. Kevin Everly had 39.01% of the vote.

In Berkshire, Audrey Fields beat out Fraser Williams to be the candidate for a town council seat. Also in Berkshire, William Spoonhower – with 62.25% of the vote – was elected the candidate for Superintendent of Highways.

Newark Valley saw a competitive race for the council candidacy. Lucy Johnson beat out Joseph Tomazin by a little under 2% of the vote. Lucy Johnson had 36.81% of the vote, in total. For Superintendent of Highways in Newark Valley, Stephen Tennant made a strong showing at the polls with 72.72%.

In Owego, Michael Roberts – with 41.82% of the vote – faced tough competition to secure his candidacy for Superintendent of Highways.

Roberts commented on his win, stating, “It was a relief.”

He and his deputy knocked on over 750 doors to try to create a dialogue with the people of Owego.

Michael Roberts said if he goes through on Nov. 2, he would “look at everything, basically. Right down to the plow routes in the winter.” He is hoping to employ his mechanic experience that he gained over the course of his life.

However, he was surprised by the lack of voter turnout. He sees local elections as “the one opportunity to make a change.”

As an example, there were 9,479 registered Republican voters in Barton, Berkshire, Newark Valley and the Town of Owego, where contests took place. Of the number registered, 1,343 registered voters showed up at the polls, or 14%.

Bernadette Toombs, Republican Commissioner of Elections and James Wahls, Democratic Commissioner of Elections, felt a similar way. In her experience, Toombs said, “Local turnout tends to always be low.”

When asked why, James Wahls believes that local elections usually aren’t in the forefront of people’s minds. He also conceded the past year’s pandemic may have influenced the local turnout.

Both Toombs and Wahls believe that people take a greater interest in presidential elections, rather than local. James Wahls thinks local elections are extremely important since the candidates tend to influence the “day to day lives” of the voters.

Local elections are a backbone of democracy. While they tend to be tame when compared to the national level, they are extremely important in getting your voice heard. Everyone should be encouraged to reach out and take an interest in those who may be elected after Nov. 2.

If people want to participate further, they should also look to become an Election Inspector. Bernadette Toombs said the board is, “still looking for Elections Inspectors for the vote in three months”.

If anyone is interested, she encouraged prospects to check out the Tioga County Board of Elections website, located at www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/board-of-elections/.