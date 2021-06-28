Coburn Free Library hosts learning opportunities this summer

Your Owego library at 275 Main St. is on a mission. The library seeks to inspire literacy, community engagement, and life-long learning.

This summer, they have a variety of programs to encourage everyone to keep learning. People of ages 0 to 99-plus can find activities to be part of during the Summer Reading Program, which runs July 1 through Aug. 15.

The library’s summer reading goals are to advance literacy, build a love of books, establish familiarity with library resources, and make the library a community destination. To meet these goals, the Coburn Free Library hosts weekly programs in July along with a reading log challenge.

Readers of all ages can contribute to the library’s reading goal of 50,000 minutes this year by signing up for a reading log. Go to the online poll to give input on the community prize: https://forms.gle/QAu7Ej2M5uNwnKPR7.

Participation in the children’s reading log comes with a perk. The library is holding a stuffed animal adoption for all reading log participants. Adopt a stuffed friend from the library and care for it by reading to it each day. The stuffed animal is yours to keep forever, thanks to funding by the Town of Owego.

Participants in all age groups are eligible for prize incentives, which will include books, gift certificates, fine waivers, or prizes from the treasure chest. More information on summer reading logs and programs can be found at www.coburnfreelibrary.org.

The educational program line-up includes Will Stafford, Juggler Extraordinaire, on Wednesday, July 7 at 10 a.m. Join the library group in Hickories Park Pavilion #4 to see Will Stafford astound and amaze with his juggling prowess as he tells tales of how he learned to juggle and why libraries are so important.

“The Dirtmeister” Steve Tomecek will be at Hickories Park Pavilion #4 on Wednesday, July 14 at 10 a.m. This program will delve into tales of dragons, dinosaurs, and all things science.

Stories with Sulley will take place on Wednesday, July 21, at 10 a.m. on the library lawn. This fun-filled story time hosts therapy dog Sulley, and has plenty of tales about tails!

The Great and Powerful Dave, Magician, will amaze on Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. Feats of amazement abound as Dave Moreland teaches about the fairy-tale adventure, enchantment, and wonder hidden in each day. Did you know there is a little bit of magic in every book? Located at Hickories Park, Pavilion #4.

Waterman Conservation Center will close out the program on Wednesday, July 28 at 10 a.m. Located in Hickories Park Pavilion #4, Joan Hunt will edify and entertain with tales of folklore and amazing animals.