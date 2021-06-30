Candor Kiddie Parade set for July 1

In conjunction with Fourth of July activities in Candor, N.Y., which begin this week, organizers announced the Candor Kiddie Parade would take place on Thursday, July 1 starting at 6 p.m. The lineup is behind the ambulance garage on Main Street and will continue down Main Street to the ball field and carnival area.

Kids of all ages are encouraged to dress up to the theme of “Favorite Disney character” and participants can walk, ride a bike, be pushed in a stroller or wagon or have a small float that is pulled by a small engine vehicle such as a riding lawnmower. The organizers are not allowing trucks.

Once at the end of the parade route, all participants receive a prize and have the opportunity to visit the carnival grounds.

This tradition in Candor has been in existence for over 50 years. To join in the parade, registration is required but there is not a fee, this is a free event. To register, call Alicha Hatch at (607) 768-2042 and leave a message.