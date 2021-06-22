Saying goodbye to the Class of 2021

In the coming week, and following a long year of adaptation due to the pandemic, the graduating class of 2021 will conclude their K-12 education with ceremonies planned throughout the County. For most, it’s a sigh of relief following a very challenging year.

In Owego, OFA’s graduation will take place on Friday, June 25, at 6 p.m. outdoors and at the Christy J. Valvo Stadium.

The Senior Car Parade, which was a favorite during the pandemic, is taking place on Thursday, June 24, departing from Apalachin Elementary at 6 p.m. and then ending at Owego Free Academy on Sheldon Guild Boulevard, right off of George Street in Owego.

The parade will travel down Pennsylvania Avenue from the elementary school in Apalachin, and then turn left on Main Street and left onto Route 434. The parade will travel over the Hiawatha Bridge, and turn right onto 17C to Front Street. The parade will then turn right onto Court Street, right on Main, and then left on North Avenue and travel towards George Street. The parade will turn right on Sheldon Guile Boulevard off of George Street and end in front of Owego Free Academy.

Tioga Central’s graduation will take place on June 25 at 7 p.m., and will be held outdoors at Haggerty Field on Tioga Central’s campus.

Scot Taylor, superintendent, came back onboard at the school in November, seven months into the pandemic.

He recently stated, of the pandemic, “I was impressed with the positive attitude and desire of the school community to work through this challenge in light of all they lost out on. The students were wonderful. They took full advantage of every opportunity to reengage in the activities they love as they became available.”

He noted that in the meantime, they worked through the educational challenges that remote instruction and a socially distanced school presents.

“The staff, instructional and support, worked tirelessly in providing an educational setting that was safe and productive,” Taylor stated, adding “It really was a total team effort to get through this incredibly challenging year with minor setbacks and many successes culminating in the graduation of the class of 2021.”

Taylor will be leaving at the end of June, and welcomes Joshua Roe as the new superintendent to lead the district into the post -pandemic world.

In Newark Valley, graduation will take place at 10 a.m.

In Candor, graduation has also been set for June 25, at 7:30 p.m. outdoors, weather permitting.

In Waverly, graduation will take place on June 25, at 7 p.m. outdoors, weather permitting.

In Spencer, N.Y., graduation ceremonies are taking place on June 25, at 7 p.m.