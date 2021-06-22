Summer fun at the Club

The Tioga County Boys and Girls Club, located at 201 Erie St. in Owego, N.Y., is offering a mix of fun and interactive summer programs starting June 28 and running through Aug. 26.

Director Ken Henson remarked, “New this summer is high school boys’ lacrosse.”

Henson explained that youth from eight high schools in Tioga and Broome Counties would be able to participate in the lacrosse program, which will run on Monday evenings.

Two new activities open to the public this summer are Kids Night Out and Movie Night; otherwise all other activities require a youth membership.

At Kids Night Out, all ages are invited on Thursday’s to enjoy free food, music, and multiple activities. This program starts July 1 and runs until Aug. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

A free outdoor Movie Night is sure to be memorable on two summer evenings. Relax on the grassy lawn, eat popcorn, and watch a movie on the big screen. July 17 brings the magic of “Frozen II” to the Club, and then look forward to adventure on Aug. 14 with the classic film, Aladdin. Movies will start at 8 p.m. and are open to all ages.

For youth interested in cooking and baking, “Kids in the Kitchen” is an interactive cooking class teaching fundamentals and food safety. Classes will be held on Wednesday evenings starting June 30 and will run through Aug. 4 for children in grades 3-5 and 6-8.

Calling young artists, an Arts & Craft program will be held on Tuesday afternoons for grades K-6. A wide selection of art programs are planned from June 28 through Aug. 17 and taught by former St. Patrick’s School art teacher, Cindy Goodrich.

Other programs include e-Games, which feature game play, skill development and competition on Tuesdays, Flag Football on Fridays starting June 25, and a Summer Basketball Clinic for various age groups. In addition, Open Gym is scheduled Tuesday through Thursday.

For information, including specific dates and times of programs, and how to register for classes and sign up for youth memberships, call the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club at (607) 687-0690, or visit their website, www.tiogabgca.org. You can also register on-line.