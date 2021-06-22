Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi there, my name is Magic and I have been living here at Maddie’s Meadows for exactly seven years. I think I might be part Bombay cat.

I was brought here as a stray kitten when I was two months old. I was found on North Avenue in Owego. That would be like living on the Shangri La racetrack. Fortunately someone cared enough about my life expectancy to bring me here.

I have enjoyed my life here until Clara came back in February 2020. Clara doesn’t like me and I don’t know why. I’m not the only one she doesn’t like, but she definitely does not like me.

I spend most of my time in this cage, which is about 4-feet off the floor. Clara can’t jump that high.

We are in cages by choice; the doors are always open.

I am quite a bit larger than her, but I don’t want to fight. I’m a good-natured boy who loves to be petted and loved on. I like people as long as they approach me slowly at first, and then I warm up to them quickly.

I am a timid boy around other cats, in general. I would be considered a loner, but Clara is always stalking me, trying to find a way to get at me. It’s really quite unsettling.

Other than that I enjoy my life here at Maddie’s Meadows. For the most part all my needs are met; lots of food, warm and comfy pet beds, windows to look out.

I have another cage that I like to get into that is right in front of a window, but Clara can jump into that one so I have to be on my guard. I wish she would just settle down and enjoy life. It’s a lot easier living here, however, than on North Avenue.

If you would like to help us, you can send a donation to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827. I know Nancy appreciates the help. If you want to talk to her about any of us you can call her at (607) 768-6575.